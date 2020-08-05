Kajol Birthday Special: 8 Pictures Of The Diva Which Will Make You Say 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Goofy, vivacious and spunky! That's Kajol Devgn for you. "I never gave a damn about what anyone said about me. I still don't," the actress had said in an interview when she was asked about being labelled as an "unconventional" leading lady for her duskier complexion and unibrows during her early days in the film industry. Kajol debuted in Bollywood with the 1992 film Bekhudi, and soon went on to become industry's numero uno heroine with her success and talent.
At the peak of her career, the diva took a five-year hiatus and chose to focus on her family life. But Kajol has always been a Bollywood rebel. The actress bounced back with gusto on the big screen and continues to woo the audience.
As the timeless beauty turns 46 today, we bring you some of her most stunning pictures which will make you say, 'Kuch kuch hota hai.'
Pretty Woman
The actress looks strikingly beautiful in this picture and we must say, the hat adds more drama to the click.
Twinning Act
Two beautiful ladies in one frame! Kajol and Rekha light up the frame with their radiance.
Happy Faces
Ufff, that smile of Kajol! It's enough to make us skip a heartbeat.
All Things Love
We are going green with envy over this gorgeous click of Kajol from an old photoshoot.
Flirty Looks
With the warm sunlight kissing her face, breeze in her hair and red lips, Kajol looks drop-dead glamorous in this picture. Can we freeze this moment please?
Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha!
Kajol is melting our hearts with her kohl-lined eyes and beautiful locks.
Picture-Perfect
The timeless beauty knows how to drive away our mid-week blues.
Retro Tales
This throwback picture of Kajol from a photoshoot proves that she was quite a showstopper even back then.