Kajol Birthday Special: 8 Pictures Of The Diva Which Will Make You Say 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Goofy, vivacious and spunky! That's Kajol Devgn for you. "I never gave a damn about what anyone said about me. I still don't," the actress had said in an interview when she was asked about being labelled as an "unconventional" leading lady for her duskier complexion and unibrows during her early days in the film industry. Kajol debuted in Bollywood with the 1992 film Bekhudi, and soon went on to become industry's numero uno heroine with her success and talent.

At the peak of her career, the diva took a five-year hiatus and chose to focus on her family life. But Kajol has always been a Bollywood rebel. The actress bounced back with gusto on the big screen and continues to woo the audience.

As the timeless beauty turns 46 today, we bring you some of her most stunning pictures which will make you say, 'Kuch kuch hota hai.'