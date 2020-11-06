When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Boasted About Abhishek For Not Shying Away From Standing By Her

Aishwarya On Abhishek

"I am blessed with the best husband in the world because it reflects on his strength that he can stand by his woman on a public platform at every given opportunity and applaud her," Aishwarya had said, while applauding her hubby.

What's Common Between Aishwarya & Abhishek?

When asked about the same, Aishwarya revealed that she and Abhishek love music. Apart from listening to songs, the duo also love watching movies. "But most of all, we just love spending time together. Both of us are very talkative and we have to give each other time to speak before piping in," added the Guru actress.

Aishwarya On Abhishek's Proposal

Spilling the beans about Abhishek's proposal, Aishwarya said, "Abhishek and I have been close throughout our careers. Within a year of our being together, he proposed to me and it was an immediate yes. In Toronto, we had the premiere of Guru and there was a screening and a press interaction in New York, and we were supposed to take the flight back, when he proposed.

And he said he had a reason for that, he said he used to be in New York at that very spot thinking about the possibility of us being together. It was not about the frills but about the personal emotion deep within."

Cut To Present..

It's been thirteen years since Aishwarya and Abhishek got married, and guess what? The duo is going strong in their marriage, and they have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. While both of them are still active professionally, the duo makes sure to put their family first.

With respect to work, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo (Hindi), while Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil).