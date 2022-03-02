Birthday Special: Every Shraddha Kapoor Fan Should Have These Songs In Their Playlist

Shraddha Kapoor was offered her first film when she was 16 by Salman Khan after he watched her in a play. But the actress back then, had a different plan and wanted to focus on her studies. So she turned down his offer. But it didn't take long before she chose to follow into her actor-father Shakti Kapoor's footsteps and entered showbiz. But, it wasn't easy.

Shraddha Kapoor's debut film Teen Patti turned out to be a box office dud despite the presence of heavyweight champions like Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley in the film. Her next Luv Ka The End barely found any takers and then, arrived a major turn in Shraddha's career in the form of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2.

Her portrayal of a middle-class singer Aarohi in the film struck a chord with the audience and the latter couldn't help themselves from saying 'Tum hi ho' to her. Cut to 2022, the damsel has established herself as one of the popular leading ladies in the Hindi film industry.

As Shraddha Kapoor turns 35 tomorrow (March 3, 2022), we bring you some of her best songs which are a must-have in your playlist.

1. Chahun Mein Ya Naa (Aashiqui 2)

Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor's love ballad 'Chahun Mein Ya Naa' from Mohit Suri's musical blockbuster Aashiqui 2 makes for a perfect date song. Singers Arijit Singh and Palak Muchchal weave magic in this duet.

2. Galliyan- Unplugged (Ek Villain)

Shraddha Kapoor goes behind the mic and mesmerizes us with her voice as sweet as honeysuckle in this song from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain.

3. Cham Cham (Baaghi)

Shraddha Kapoor's charming connection with the drizzling rains is beautifully depicted in this song from Sabbir Khan's Baaghi 2 where the actress is seen shaking a leg with her co-star Tiger Shroff on a railway platform.

4. Enna Sona (OK Jaanu)

Arijit Singh's vocals and Gulzar's poetic lyrics make this Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor song is must-listen for all dieheart romantics out there.

5. Baarish (Half Girlfriend)

Ash King's voice in this song from Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor makes for a perfect listen on a rainy day.

6. High Rated Gabru (Nawabzaade)

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan up their swag game and burn the dance floor in this special song in Nawabzaade.

7. Pyscho Saiyaan (Saaho)

Shraddha Kapoor raised up the heat with her ultra-glamorous avatar as she shook a leg with 'Baahubali' star in this foot-tapping number from Saaho.

8. Sun Saathiya (ABCD 2)

And we saved the best for the last! Priya Saraiya's melodious voice and Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's enigmatic dance moves steal hearts in this easy-breezy song.

Which out of these is your favourite Shraddha Kapoor song? Let us know in the comment section below.