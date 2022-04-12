When Rishi Kapoor Said Ranbir Can Marry Whoever He Wants; 'We’d Only Be Happy To Have A Daughter-In-Law'

It's known to all that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will miss late actor Rishi Kapoor the most at their wedding, which is supposed to take place in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and since then his demise has left a huge void in his family. But as they say life goes on, Ranbir and Alia are all set to their take their relationship to the next level. They have decide to keep their wedding a private affair.

Today, we bring to you an old interview of Rishi Kapoor, wherein he had spoken about what kind of a wife would be ideal for his actor son.

While speaking to Filmfare, Rishi Kapoor had said that he doesn't interfere in Ranbir's personal life, and as a modern parent, he can't expect today's children to go in for an arranged marriage.

"Today they'd rather opt for live-in. The total concept of love and marriage has changed. I had a love marriage. I chose my wife. My parents didn't impose their choice. We have no say in Ranbir's choice. When Ranbir decides to marry someone, we won't have any objections," said Mr Kapoor.

He further hinted at Ranbir's past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and said, "He's had two relationships in the past with his co-actresses. We've had no problem. It's up to him who he wants as a wife, as a girlfriend or work with as a co-actor. He's most welcome to marry whoever he wants. We'd only be happy to have a daughter-in-law."

Cut to present, he will be extremely missed at Ranbir-Alia's much awaited wedding.