Ranbir Kapoor On His Biggest Learning In Last Few Years: Work With People Who Are Making Films For Audience

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, the actor has been winning hearts with his sincere performances irrespective of his films' fate at the box office.

Be it playing a rich spoilt brat in Wake Up Sid, a deaf and mute guy in Barfi! or a man fascinated by the world of storytelling in Tamasha, the actor has always left a mark with his impressive acts.

Recently, in a group interaction with media, Ranbir was asked how he reinvents himself as an actor with her film. To this, he replied, "It depends on lot of things. Firstly, your choice, your experience as an actor, the director, the script and it's hard work. That's why I guess my films take a lot of time because at least, I take time to understand the director's mind, the script, the text, try and understand what's happening and do some prep work. So, when you are finally doing something on screen, it looks real and believable."

The Sanju actor said that the Hindi film hero has changed today and recalled how his father, late Rishi Kapoor used to do 6-8 films a year, out of which four of them would be on lost and found themes.

Ranbir continued, "But at that time, the audience was more forgiving. Today, the gate has opened. You have global cinema, Hollywood, South films have made a huge market in Indian cinema. So, you really have to be wise in what you choose. You have to know your country, people and its culture. You can't make a film for yourself. You have to make it for your audience. So, you have to work with people who are making films for the audience."

Further, the Bollywood star admitted that there have been a lot of times where he has worked with filmmakers who were making movies for themselves.

"There are a lot of times I have worked with directors on films for which I have got appreciation. But I realized that they were making films for themselves. It was a personal film. I think film-making is such an expensive profession, you can't afford to make it for yourself. You have to make it for an audience, entertain them. That's important. That is the great learning I've had for the past few years," the actor said in the interview.

Speaking about movies, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Shamshera. The action adventure has the Bollywood actor essaying a double role for the first time in his career.