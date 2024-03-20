Awards Galore!! Vikrant Massey Shines Bright This Year With 12TH Fail

Vikrant Massey, is an actor who is always known for his versatility and impeccable performances across various platforms. The actor has become the talk of the town with his portrayal in the film "12th Fail." His stellar performance is sweeping all major awards this season and it clearly defines that 2024 is indeed Vikrant's Year.

Let's look at the major awards which he swept this year.

- Filmfare Awards 2024 - Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (Critics) awards, one of the prestigious awards of Filmfare. The actor's portrayal of Manoj Sharma has made him the toast of the season. Later he dedicated the award to the real IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

- Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival- The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film has made Vikrant the rising star this year. He was awarded with the Most Promising Actor for 12th Fail at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival , which is considered one of the highest achievement in Indian Cinema. His exceptional talent and impactful presence mark a significant achievement in the realm of cinema.

- Critics Choice Awards 2024- Vikrant's exceptional performance in 12th Fail has made an impact in the realm of cinema. While the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial won the Best Feature Film Award but Massey's impactful portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma has made him win the "Best Actor" Award.

- PinkVilla Style Icon Awards- Vikrant's performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail knows no boundaries. He is the driving force to reckon right now in the Indian Cinema. The actor sweeps it away with Best Actor Awards at the Pink Villa Style Icon Awards.

As we celebrate Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in "12th Fail," it's clear that this is indeed his year. Well to be precise it's his season. It looks like Vikrant has promised himself to conquer new heights in the entertainment industry. Sweeping all major awards with stellar performance, he is genuine the toast of the season.

The actor will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and The Sabarmati Report.