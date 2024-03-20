Awards Galore!! Vikrant Massey Shines Bright This Year With 12TH Fail

Vikrant
Massey,
is
an
actor
who
is
always
known
for
his
versatility
and
impeccable
performances
across
various
platforms.
The
actor
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
with
his
portrayal
in
the
film
"12th
Fail." His
stellar
performance
is
sweeping
all
major
awards
this
season
and
it
clearly
defines
that
2024
is
indeed
Vikrant's
Year.
Let's
look
at
the
major
awards
which
he
swept
this
year.
-
Filmfare
Awards
2024
-
Vikrant
Massey
won
Best
Actor
(Critics)
awards,
one
of
the
prestigious
awards
of
Filmfare.
The
actor's
portrayal
of
Manoj
Sharma
has
made
him
the
toast
of
the
season.
Later
he
dedicated
the
award
to
the
real
IPS
Manoj
Kumar
Sharma.
-
Dada
Saheb
Phalke
International
Film
Festival-
The
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
film
has
made
Vikrant
the
rising
star
this
year.
He
was
awarded
with
the
Most
Promising
Actor
for
12th
Fail
at
the
Dadasaheb
Phalke
International
Film
Festival
,
which
is
considered
one
of
the
highest
achievement
in
Indian
Cinema.
His
exceptional
talent
and
impactful
presence
mark
a
significant
achievement
in
the
realm
of
cinema.
-
Critics
Choice
Awards
2024-
Vikrant's
exceptional
performance
in
12th
Fail
has
made
an
impact
in
the
realm
of
cinema.
While
the
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
directorial
won
the
Best
Feature
Film
Award
but
Massey's
impactful
portrayal
of
Manoj
Kumar
Sharma
has
made
him
win
the
"Best
Actor" Award.
-
PinkVilla
Style
Icon
Awards-
Vikrant's
performance
as
Manoj
Kumar
Sharma
in
12th
Fail
knows
no
boundaries.
He
is
the
driving
force
to
reckon
right
now
in
the
Indian
Cinema.
The
actor
sweeps
it
away
with
Best
Actor
Awards
at
the
Pink
Villa
Style
Icon
Awards.
As
we
celebrate
Vikrant
Massey's
stellar
performance
in
"12th
Fail,"
it's
clear
that
this
is
indeed
his
year.
Well
to
be
precise
it's
his
season.
It
looks
like
Vikrant
has
promised
himself
to
conquer
new
heights
in
the
entertainment
industry.
Sweeping
all
major
awards
with
stellar
performance,
he
is
genuine
the
toast
of
the
season.
The
actor
will
be
next
seen
in
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dilruba
and
The
Sabarmati
Report.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 19:25 [IST]