Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List: SRK's Jawan Wins Big; Who Will Win Best Actress, Actor?

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Ever since the year 2024 started, the highly awaited awards season is already underway and fans are enjoying it to the fullest. After the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, the 22nd Zee Cine Awards is currently going on in Mumbai tonight (March 10). Fans are currently buzzing with excitement as they witness their beloved celebrities walk the red carpet.

Many popular names like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bobby Deol among others graced the red carpet event making the Zee Cine Awards 2024 a star-studded affair. The award ceremony promises an exciting lineup of performances by some of the most beloved personalities in the film industry.

Enhancing the excitement, Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, is poised to make a grand return to the stage at the Zee Cine Awards after a hiatus of 9 years, adding an extra layer of significance to the event. The evening's hosting duties will be shared by siblings Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, with the actor-comedian Sunil Grover stepping in for some entertaining segments.

The Zee Cine Awards are renowned for recognizing exceptional talent in Bollywood, honoring artists, directors, producers, and technicians. With numerous acclaimed celebrities nominated across various categories for their outstanding performances in popular films, there is significant anticipation surrounding who will be receiving the coveted trophies at the event.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 FULL WINNER LIST

While the award function began with winners in the technical categories being announced, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, Jawan, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are likely to win big in the major categories.

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List:

Best VFX - Red Chillies Entertainment for Jawan

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team for Jawan

Best Background Music - Anirudh for Jawan

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora for Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang from Pathaan)

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 TELECAST DATE, TIME, CHANNEL: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ON TV?

Wondering when and where will the Zee Cine Awards 2024 air on TV? Well, the awards fuction will get telecasted next week, on March 16, on Zee TV and Zee Cinema from 7:30 pm onawards.

