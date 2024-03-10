Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List: SRK's Jawan Wins Big; Who Will Win Best Actress, Actor?

Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
Full
Winners
List:
Ever
since
the
year
2024
started,
the
highly
awaited
awards
season
is
already
underway
and
fans
are
enjoying
it
to
the
fullest.
After
the
69th
edition
of
the
Filmfare
Awards,
the
22nd
Zee
Cine
Awards
is
currently
going
on
in
Mumbai
tonight
(March
10).
Fans
are
currently
buzzing
with
excitement
as
they
witness
their
beloved
celebrities
walk
the
red
carpet.
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2023
RED
CARPET,
PERFORMANCE
DETAILS
Many
popular
names
like
Alia
Bhatt,
Kriti
Sanon,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Ananya
Pandey,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
and
Bobby
Deol
among
others
graced
the
red
carpet
event
making
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
a
star-studded
affair.
The
award
ceremony
promises
an
exciting
lineup
of
performances
by
some
of
the
most
beloved
personalities
in
the
film
industry.
Enhancing
the
excitement,
Bollywood's
King,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
is
poised
to
make
a
grand
return
to
the
stage
at
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
after
a
hiatus
of
9
years,
adding
an
extra
layer
of
significance
to
the
event.
The
evening's
hosting
duties
will
be
shared
by
siblings
Ayushmann
Khurrana
and
Aparshakti
Khurana,
with
the
actor-comedian
Sunil
Grover
stepping
in
for
some
entertaining
segments.
The
Zee
Cine
Awards
are
renowned
for
recognizing
exceptional
talent
in
Bollywood,
honoring
artists,
directors,
producers,
and
technicians.
With
numerous
acclaimed
celebrities
nominated
across
various
categories
for
their
outstanding
performances
in
popular
films,
there
is
significant
anticipation
surrounding
who
will
be
receiving
the
coveted
trophies
at
the
event.
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2024
FULL
WINNER
LIST
While
the
award
function
began
with
winners
in
the
technical
categories
being
announced,
Vicky
Kaushal's
Sam
Bahadur,
Vikrant
Massey-starrer
12th
Fail,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Pathaan,
Jawan,
and
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal
are
likely
to
win
big
in
the
major
categories.
Best
VFX
-
Red
Chillies
Entertainment
for
Jawan
Best
Action
-
Spiro
Razatos,
Anal
Arasu,
Craig
Macrae
and
team
for
Jawan
Best
Background
Music
-
Anirudh
for
Jawan
Best
Dialogue
-
Sumit
Arora
for
Jawan
Best
Playback
Singer
(Male)
-
Arijit
Singh
(Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan
from
Pathaan)
Best
Playback
Singer
(Female)
-
Shilpa
Rao
(Besharam
Rang
from
Pathaan)
(The
list
will
be
updated
soon)
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2024
TELECAST
DATE,
TIME,
CHANNEL:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
ON
TV?
Wondering
when
and
where
will
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
air
on
TV?
Well,
the
awards
fuction
will
get
telecasted
next
week,
on
March
16,
on
Zee
TV
and
Zee
Cinema
from
7:30
pm
onawards.
