Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: Ranbir Kapoor, SRK, Or Vikrant Massey - Who Will Win Best Actor Trophy?

Keeping
calm
became
difficult
for
fans
as
their
beloved
celebrities
from
the
Hindi
film
industry
are
set
to
gather
under
one
roof
to
celebrate
each
other's
success
and
accomplishments.
The
much-awaited
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
main
event
is
all
set
to
take
place
in
Mumbai
tomorrow
(March
10),
with
many
notable
personalities
like
Alia
Bhatt,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
Ananya
Panday,
Bobby
Deol,
and,
Mouni
Roy,
among
others,
adding
allure
to
the
red
carpet.
The
award
function
promises
an
exhilarating
lineup
of
performances
by
some
of
the
most
beloved
personalities
of
the
film
industry,
including
Alia
Bhatt,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
Ananya
Panday,
Bobby
Deol,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
Mouni
Roy,
Utkarsh
Sharma,
Simrat
Kaur,
and
many
others.
The
evening
will
be
hosted
by
siblings
Ayushmann
Khurrana
and
Aparshakti
Khurana,
with
the
witty
Sunil
Grover
taking
over
for
a
few
entertaining
segments.
Making
the
night
more
special,
the
King
of
Bollywood
himself,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
is
all
set
to
grace
the
stage
at
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
after
a
hiatus
of
9
years.
The
Zee
Cine
Awards
are
celebrated
for
acknowledging
outstanding
talent
in
Bollywood,
paying
tribute
to
artists,
directors,
producers,
and
technicians.
With
a
multitude
of
renowned
celebrities
nominated
across
diverse
categories
for
their
exceptional
performances
in
popular
films,
there
is
considerable
anticipation
surrounding
the
celebrities
who
will
be
receiving
the
coveted
trophies
at
the
event.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
(for
Pathaan
and
Jawan),
Sunny
Deol
(for
Gadar
2),
Ranbir
Kapoor
(for
Animal),
Vikrant
Massey
(for
12th
Fail),
and
Ranveer
Singh
(for
Rocky
Aur
Rani
Ki
Prem
Kahaani)
are
nominated
in
the
category
of
Viewer's
Choice
-
Best
Actor.
Among
them,
Ranbir,
SRK
and
Vikrant
Massey
have
the
highest
chances
to
win
the
trophy.
However,
it's
just
our
prediction
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
finally
bag
the
trophy.