 »   »   » COMMON MISTAKE! Akshay Kumar's EX-GIRLFRIENDS Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon Take A MAJOR DIG At Him

Akshay Kumar's was Raveena Tandon

There was a time when the country was crazy about Raveena Tandon but the gorgeous lady was crazy about Akshay Kumar. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry were the talk of the town!

Reportedly, Akshay had ditched Raveena Tandon for Shilpa Shetty, who also used to be Raveena's bestie. However, none of his relationship with these two actresses lasted long and Akshay ended up marrying Twinkle Khanna.

Recently, both Raveena and Shilpa were present at a TV show and we hear that these two ex-girlfriends of Kumar took a major dig at Akshay by calling him a 'mistake'.