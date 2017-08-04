 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan Is NOT Allowed To Hang Out With Her 'Male Friends' & The Reason Is Really Weird!

Sara Ali Khan Is NOT Allowed To Hang Out With Her 'Male Friends' & The Reason Is Really Weird!

As soon as reports started doing the rounds that Sara Ali Khan will debut in Bollywood, her mother Amrita Singh has been cautious and has taken all necessary precautions to keep her daughter safe. A leading tabloid reported that Amrita Singh has told Sara Ali Khan not to hang out with her male friends as she doesn't want unnecessary 'link ups' by the media before her debut!

A source opened up by saying, "Stars are in the news for wrong reasons mostly for their link-ups, and it happens a lot with the younger stars. So Sara has been informed clearly to stay away from link-up stories, which may emerge with the primary motive of promoting her debut, Kedarnath."

Sara Ali Khan must not hang out with her male friends and Amrita Singh is very strict about it.

All eyes are on Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh wants to avoid any link-ups.

In case Sara Ali Khan is seen with her male friend, gossip tabloids say that they both are in a relationship.

Rumourmongers spread unwanted information about their relationship which is not even true.

A lot of speculations will keep going around the duo, so Amrita Singh wants to put a full stop to all that.

In a way what Amrita Singh is doing is pretty right!

Sara Ali Khan is now attending all events in the industry and is seen mingling with everyone.

Sara Ali Khan is lucky to have her mother guiding her before her Bollywood debut.

The debutant is in safe hands as her mother will take care of her career really well.

She is forging new friendships inside the industry and they're ready to help her.

Friday, August 4, 2017, 17:05 [IST]
