 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan Is NOT Allowed To Hang Out With Her 'Male Friends' & The Reason Is Really Weird!

As soon as reports started doing the rounds that Sara Ali Khan will debut in Bollywood, her mother Amrita Singh has been cautious and has taken all necessary precautions to keep her daughter safe. A leading tabloid reported that Amrita Singh has told Sara Ali Khan not to hang out with her male friends as she doesn't want unnecessary 'link ups' by the media before her debut!

A source opened up by saying, "Stars are in the news for wrong reasons mostly for their link-ups, and it happens a lot with the younger stars. So Sara has been informed clearly to stay away from link-up stories, which may emerge with the primary motive of promoting her debut, Kedarnath."