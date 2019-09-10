Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ANNOYED With Abhishek Bachchan For Being OVER-FRIENDLY With Vivek Oberoi?

Aishwarya Unhappy With Abhishek?

While many netizens appreciated this sweet gesture of Abhishek's, some also slammed Junior B for doing so. Now, we hear, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't very impressed with Abhishek-Vivek's 'over-friendly' hug in public.

Here's What An Insider Has To Say..

Deccan Chronicle reports said, "Ahishek's diplomatic hug was not appreciated by his better-half. She wanted to know why Abhishek had to be so warm to Oberoi when he could have just said a polite hello and moved on!"

Why Abhishek Hugged Vivek

According to an insider, who's close to the Bachchans, "Unlike Salman Khan who never forgave Vivek Oberoi for calling a press conference to condemn Salman's behaviour regarding Aishwarya, Abhishek chose to forget how obnoxious Oberoi can be. Instead Abhishek would rather focus on the positives in life."

Aishwarya To Never Forgive Vivek For His Recent Dig At Her?

While Abhishek might have forgiven Vivek for his 'not-so-silly' mistake, it seems Aishwarya is not past over the controversy and also in no mood to turn a new leaf. Fair enough, considering what Vivek had done was downright disgusting!

Aishwarya-Abhishek On The Work Front...

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial while Mrs Bachchan has signed Mani Ratnam's mega project, Ponniyin Selvan.