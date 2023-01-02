Did Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Break Up? Read Deets Inside

New-age relationship dynamics change drastically. Bollywood stars' romantic relationships are so unpredictable that no one can guess who is dating whom. On one side, Bollywood couples are making their relationship official; on the other, there are couples who haven't made things public. One such celebrity couple is Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain.

Both have been reported to be dating for quite some time now. They have also been spotted several times on dates and family get-togethers. However, the pair have not admitted to being in a relationship with each other. As per the latest development, Tara and Aadar have mutually decided to end their relationship. Confirming the news to ETimes, a source told the portal, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways."

Off late, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been quite open about their affection for each other on social media and there has not been any such disagreement or a quarrel between the two lovers. Therefore, it's not just their split; the source also added, "They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly."

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, made her debut with Karan Johar's movie Student Of The Year 2. She will next be seen in Apurva. On the other hand, Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Kapoor and cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, and Karisma Kapoor. He made his debut in 2017 with the film Qaidi Band and has also worked on Ranbir Kapoor's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as an assistant director.

Previously, Tara opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain and told PinkVilla that she doesn't need to hide if there is something between them. "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful, and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."