Kailash Kher Attacked With Glass Bottles During A Show In Karnataka For Singing In Hindi

Popular singer Kailash Kher was attacked during an event on Sunday evening at Hampi Utsav in Karnataka.

Popular singer Kailash Kher was attacked during an event on Sunday evening at Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. He was performing Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's Tu Jaane Na song when two miscreants threw glass bottles at him from the crowd in protest for singing and speaking in Hindi. According to reports, the miscreants were upset with the singer and demanded that he sing and talk in Kannada.

Following the security breach, police were quick to take action and arrest them. Further, the police informed us that two locals, Pradeep, 22, and Surah, 21, were arrested in connection with the incident, and their statements have been recorded.

The shocking incident that was captured by the cameras happened when two men from the crowd were unhappy with singer Kailash Kher singing Hindi songs during the closing ceremony of the Hampi Utsav 2023 in Karnataka. The mahotsav started on January 27 and is celebrated on the occasion of the formation of the new Vijayanagara district.

The bottle that was thrown at him missed by an inch, and even after that, Kher continued with his performance.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai inaugurated the cultural festival, and the three-day festival saw several artists and celebrities, including Hindi playback singer Armaan Mallik and Sandalwood industry singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, and Anannya Bhath, also performing during the concert.

More details are awaited as Kailash Kher is yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

