 »   »   » UFF, THE HOTNESS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts Chiseled Legs; Parties With Abhishek, KJo & Manish

If there's one actress of B-town, who's ageing in reverse, it has to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Every single time, when the actress steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her flawless look and stylish appearance.

Last night, the actress was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house and was accompanied by her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. Director Karan Johar was also seen joining the power couple at the Malhotra's bash and you gotta see their pictures!

Hot! Hot! Hot! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes casual for Manish Malhotra's private bash and looks absolutely hot. Selfie Game On Point! Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan pose for a selfie with Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Candid! Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan snapped inside their car, while arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence. Gorgeous & How! Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when it comes to slaying with minimal make-up looks. Recently, Abhishek Was Heard Praising His Wife In his recent interview to Vogue, Abhishek Bachchan was heard singing praises for his wife and had said, ‘'When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom.'' Aishwarya Never Spent A Day At The Gym "Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me." "If that upset her, she said nothing. "Water off a duck's back," said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed. Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym," had revealed Abhishek. Aishwarya, On The Work Front On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

