 »   »   » NEW INSIDE PICTURES! Aaradhya Feeds Cake To Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Big B Smile On!

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 6 years old on November 16 this year, the Bachchans had planned a special birthday bash, inviting all the friends of Aaradhya from tinsel town, to celebrate the occasion.
Celebs including Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were also spotted at the birthday bash of Aaradhya and we have all the new inside pictures from the star-studded bash.
Sweetest Picture Ever!
"T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are," wrote Big B while sharing this picture on Twitter.
Picture Perfect!
Proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pose with their princess Aaradhya and we can't have enough of them.
Big B Bonds With AbRam
"T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!" wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
SRK & Aaradhya In One Frame
Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan pose with the birthday girl Aaradhya Bachchan and her proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Sweet As Sugar!
And here comes the sweetest picture of Aaradhya Bachchan from her birthday bash, in which she can be seen kissing mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Selfie Time
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a selfie with her friend at Aaradhya's birthday bash and looked every bit flawless.
Two Gorgeous Divas In One Frame
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty pose for a picture with their mom and kids - Aaradhya & Viaan, respectively.
With The Guests At The Party
Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose with the guests at the birthday party. We're totally drooling over Aaradhya's cute smile.
Pretty Ladies
Seen here is Naina Bachchan and Tara Sharma Saluja posing with the birthday girl Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai at the birthday bash.
Aishwarya In Gauri & Nainika
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen sporting a gown by Gauri and Nainika from their Spring 2018 collection.
Aishwarya With Her Close Friend
We all know that the Bachchans share a great rapport with Bunty Walia and here he can be seen posing for a picture with his family and Aishwarya-Aaradhya.