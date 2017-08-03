 »   »   » HOTTEST LOOK EVER! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda GRAB EYEBALLS At Vogue Beauty Awards!

It doesn't happen every day when we get to see Navya Naveli Nanda attending any event with the entire Bachchan parivaar.

A few hours ago, the leggy lass attended the Vogue Beauty Awards along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and boy, they killed it (quite, literally).

Among others, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also seen in attendance. But it was Aishwarya Rai & Navya, who stole the show! Have a look at their pictures below..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slays In Black Sporting a black coloured gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked darn hot and we just can't stop staring at her pictures. Good Looks Clearly Run In The Family! A picture perfect moment at the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards, when Big B, Jaya & Shweta posed for the media along with Navya. Picture Courtesy: Instant Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's all-time favourite Mickey Contractor plants a kiss on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cheeks, while posing for the media. Shahid & Mira Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput look all gorgeous, while posing for the media at the red carpet. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar looks dapper. He was honoured with the ‘Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade' award. Oozing Hotness! The ageless diva was honoured with the title of ‘Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon' award. Dia Mirza With Diana Penty Dia Mirza shared this inside picture from the event and captioned it as saying, "Sweetheart! @DianaPenty #VogueBeautyAwards @VOGUEIndia thank you for a sparkling evening!" Disha Patani Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda, it was Disha Patani, who grabbed many eyeballs owing to her sexy outfit. Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor slays it in this striped metallic outfit. Don't you agree with us? Navya Naveli Nanda Looked Gorgeous Navya Naveli Nanda sure knows how to light up a red carpet. She is seen here with mommy Shweta Bachchan and granny Jaya Bachchan. Aditi Rao Hydari Trust Aditi Rao Hydari to make heads turn with her impeccable style statement. We can't stop drooling over look. What about you? Bold & Black Sunny Leone turns up the heat at the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan is all smiles as he poses for a picture. He was honoured with the title of the ‘Ultimate Legend'.

Now, you have seen the pictures from Vogue Beauty Awards 2017, don't forget to tell us, whose look for the event, you loved the most.