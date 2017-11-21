 »   »   » LOOKS DELICIOUS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Selected A Grand BIRTHDAY CAKE For Aaradhya (PICTURES)

Aaradhya Bachchan turned 6 on 16th Nov and to celebrate this occasion the Bachchans organised a grand party at their residence Prateeksha on Saturday (18th Nov).
And let us tell you Aaradhya's birthday cake was unbelievably beautiful. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan ordered a grand cake for their darling daughter. Check out the pictures below.
The Cake Was Made With Belgium Chocolate
As per Pinkvilla, ''Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had ordered a Belgian chocolate enchanted meadow themed cake for their baby girl from a reputed bakery in the city.''
Pink Is Aaradhya's Favourite Colour
''Abhishek Bachchan had recently revealed that pink is Aaradhya's favorite color.''
More Pictures From Aaradhya's Birthday Party
Amitabh Bachchan posted some inside pictures from the party and wrote, ''And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are.''
Worth A Frame
This picture of birthday girl Aaradhya Bachchan with her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is worth a frame.
Here's One More
Abhishek kept it casual in jeans and a white shirt while Aaradhya's Mother Aishwarya looked a vision herself in a Gauri and Nainika gown.
Shilpa Shetty Also Shared A Picture
She wrote, "Bunt Moms" or should I say Bunt "Bombs"😬😅😂Even the grownups had such a great time @bachchan #aishwarya ( I have proof!😂😂)!Happy Birthday Aaradhya😘 #kidsparty #proudmoms #gratitude #birthdaygirl.''
A Special Message For Aaradhya
Amitabh Bachchan also shared an adorable post on the day of Aaradhya's birthday. Big B wrote on his blog, "The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence ..''
How Much She Has Grown
''And to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !!"