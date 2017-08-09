 »   »   » WHAT? Akshay Oberoi REJECTED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film Because Of Vivek Oberoi? Here's The Truth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is supposed to romance a younger actor in her upcoming film Fanney Khan.

Very recently, it was reported that the makers of Fanney Khan had approached Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay Oberoi for the same but he rejected the movie. Now read the truth!

Who Will Decline Aishwarya's Film? Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay Oberoi revealed in a statement, "Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film?'' It Would Have Been My Honour... ''It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh Sir.'' I Had Auditioned For The Film "Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted.'' But Unfortunately... ''But unfortunately I wasn't the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen.'' May Be Next Time ''I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but may be next time.'' What Was Reported Earlier A source had told DNA, "Akshay Oberoi was approached for the film.'' It Didn't Work Out ''Talks were initiated with the actor but it didn't work out eventually.'' Hunt Is On ''Now, they are still hunting for a young actor opposite Aish."

On a related note, Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and is slated for an April 2018 release.

