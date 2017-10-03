 »   »   » All Lights India International Film Festival To Screen 130 Plus Movies From 50 Countries

All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) has announced the list of movies to be screened as part of Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film-based events in the country, which will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad from Dec 1 to 4.
After the grand success of the first two editions, ALIIFF is considered as the one of Asia's best film festivals. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1000 film submissions from over 80 countries. Among this, 130 plus films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and 8 plus non-competition categories respectively.
"We have selected some of the best works in contemporary cinema which include films that have won international recognition for ALIIFF 2017. It is a matter of great pride that we are showcasing movies from more than 50 countries. It underlines the reputation and credibility of ALIIFF. We believe that this will play a pivotal role in promoting Film Tourism in India apart from strengthening cultural relations and knowledge exchange," said Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy.
Sohan Roy, director of Hollywood movie Dam999, spearheads USD 10 Billion Project Indywood which aims elevating Indian Film Industry to global standards in the next five years through a consortium of 2000 Indian billionaires and corporates. He was listed in Top Powerful and Influential Leaders in Middle East 2017 released by Forbes Middle East.
The Rs 70,000 Crore Project Indywood aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 100,000 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.
Renowned film-maker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal is chairing the event as the Festival Director. "ALIIFF 2017 brings together the best of Indian Cinema to showcase to the world. It is an excellent platform for all film professionals and cineastes of the country to come together," said Shyam Benegal.
Nisha Joseph, Artistic Director, ALIIFF said, "The selection criteria and process were competitive. We were forced to leave out many brilliant movies. ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal, a legend in Indian Film Industry. Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11 Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year. We are offering our delegates a complete package of International
cinema."
Given below is the list of films that will be screened in the festival's competition and non competition sections:
International Competition for Feature Films
AREA by Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio
Philippines| 2016 | 106 Mins
THE SIS by Marjan Ashrafizadeh
Iran | 2016 | 94 Mins
FEAST OF VARANASI by Rajan Patel
UK | 2016 | 93 Mins
TRAIN TRAVELERS DIARY by Miloš Radović
Serbia | 2016| 85 Mins
HELSMAN (KASHTIBAN) by Majid Esmaeili-Parsa
Iran | 2016 | 85 Mins
SAAWAN by Farhan Alam
USA | 2017 | 138 Mins
NOWHERE TO HIDE by Farhan Alam
Norway | 2016 | 86 Mins
International Competition for Debute Director's Films
BILU: A DEMON WITHIN by Indrasis Acharya
India | 2016 | 129 Mins
MAHEMIR by Anjum Shahzad
Pakistan | 2016 | 146 Mins
SAUTI (VOICE) by Gayle Nosal & Beret E. Strong
USA | 2017 | 74 Mins
2001: WHILE KUBRICK WAS IN SPACE by Gabriel Nicoli
Argentina | 2016 | 76 Mins
THE FORSAKEN by Jiju Antony
India | 2017 | 81 Mins
APRICOT GROVES by Pouria Heidary Oureh
Armenia | 2016 | 80 Mins
6 AND 1 (IN THE MIND) by Lachezar Petrov
Bulgaria | 2016 | 91 Mins
International Competition for Indywood Panorama
ALIFA by Deep Choudhury
India | 2016| 109 Mins
CHENNAI VIDUTHY by Sheby Chawghat
India | 2017 | 94 Mins
THE HIDDEN CORNER by Jaicheng Jai Dohutia
India | 2016 | 83 Mins
PALYADAWASI by Pragati Kolage
India | 2017 | 120 Mins
RAILWAY CHILDREN by Prithvi Konanur
India | 2016 | 115 Mins
RAKTHAM (THE BLOOD) by Rajesh Touchriver
India | 2017 | 125 Mins
KALICHAAT by Sudhanshu Sharma
India | 2016 | 70 Mins
International Competition for Short Films
TAKE THE REINS by Emma Barrett
USA | 2016 | 17 Mins
MEMORY HOSPITAL by Pedro Paulo de Andrade
Brazil | 2016 | 18 Mins
CHUDALA by Maaria Sayed
India | 2016 | 14 Mins
BITCHBOY by Måns Berthas
Sweden | 2016 | 15 Mins
VISION by Soheil Amirsharifi
Iran | 2016 | 14 Mins
CALAMITY by Maxime Feyers
Belgium | 2017 | 20 Mins
IT COMES FROM THE HEAVENS by Odren Romero
Cuba | 2017 | 19 Mins
ME (ASMAD) by Prabhjit Dhamija
India | 2016 | 30 Mins
LIMIT by Javad Daraei
Iran | 2017 | 9 Mins
MY FRIEND NAIM by José Luis López Ortiz
Spain | 2017 | 12 Mins
REFRACTION by Mirko Grillini
Australia | 2017 | 18 Mins
EVERYDAY by Philippe ORREINDY
France | 2017 | 14 Mins
BUILDING NO.13 by Amir Gholami
Iran | 2016 | 11 Mins
NUMBNESS by Milad Jarmooz
Iran | 2017 | 13 Mins
UNNATURAL SELECTION by Geneviève Delouche
France | 2017 | 15 Mins
MEMORY OF WATER: VIDEOTONEPOEMSTM SUITE III by Payson R. Stevens
India | 2017 | 3 Mins
MARY MOTHER by Sadam Wahidi
Afghanistan | 2016 | 19 Mins
THE KILL by Anay Tarnekar
USA | 2016 | 16 Mins
KEEP GOING by Lin, Ya-yu
Taiwan | 20146 | 21 Mins
KILL OFF by Genevieve Clay-Smith
Australia | 2016 | 16 Mins
International Competition for Student Short Films
SANYOG by Aly Rana
India | 2016 | 19 Mins
BEER AND CALIPPO by Paul Ploberger
Austria | 2016 | 28 Mins
HELP WANTED by Jacquile Kambo
Canada | 2016 | 15 Mins
THE LOUDEST SILENCE by Marccela Moreno
Brazil | 2016 | 15 Mins
ANTICIPATIONS by Mauro Walker
Switzerland | 2016 | 3 Mins
BONUSMOTHER by Sebastian C. Christensen
Denmark | 2017 | 7 Mins
BLACK IN WHITE by Valter Sousa Rege
Brazil | 2016 | 15 Mins
ROUND TWO by Hagai Adorian
Israel | 2017 | 27 Mins
PAYDAY by Felix Kempter
Germany | 2017 | 20 Mins
THE CAGE by Jiawei LIN
Germany | 2017 | 20 Mins
THE PIXIE FIGHTERS by Dani Schoffman
USA | 2016 | 15 Mins
FOR ISABELLE by Tilly Hobkirk
Australia | 2017 | 3 Mins
SAPMI - THE WAY OF BEING by Arttu Nieminen
Finland | 2017 | 16 Mins
"IF WE DIE TOMORROW" :] - SáRA, EMMA AND IMAGES OF GROWING UP by Lena
Kusnierikova
Slovakia| 2016 | 25 Mins
International Competition For Documentaries
SEDUCTION LTD by Anat Vovnoboy
Israel | 2016 | 50 Mins
THE MIGRUMPIES by Arman T. Riahi
Austria | 2016 | 98 Mins
IN RETURN: JUST A BOOK by SHINY JACOB BENJAMIN
India | 2016 | 44 Mins
WE CAME IN SPRING CARTS by Clive Read
South Africa | 2016 | 41 Mins
NIGHT by Gül Büyükbeşe
Turkey | 2016 | 45 Mins
YKT MUMBAI by O P Srivastava
India | 2016 | 48 Mins
COUNTER HISTORIES: Rock Hill by Frederick Taylor
USA | 2016 | 53 Mins
Environmental / Sustainability Films
THE STOLEN RIVER by Krisztina Danka
USA| 2017 | 39 Mins
DIDI CONTRACTOR - MARRYING THE EARTH TO THE BUILDING by Steffi Giaracuni
Switzerland| 2016 | 81 Mins
SAVE ME by Mohsen Nabavi
Iran| 2016 | 11 Mins
IN SEARCH OF LIFE by Paul Sta. Ana
Philippines | 2015 | 90 Mins
VAMIZI-CRADLE OF CORA by Mattias Klum
Sweden |2016|52 mins
URMILA - MY MEMORY IS MY POWER by Susan Gluth
Germany| 2016 | 87 mins
SUNDARBANS: RISING WATER, EBBING LIFE by Dheeraj Sarthak
India| 2017 | 48 mins
Short Film Corner
THE LITTLE DICTATOR by Nurith Cohn
Israel | 2015 | 29 mins
A GRAVE AFFAIR by Renjit Varma
India | 2017 | 15 mins
THE ROOF ABOVE US by Bruno
Brazil | 2015| 20 mins
GO PAUL by Felix Karolus
Germany | 2017 | 17 mins
MOUSE by CELINE HELD
USA| 2017 | 11 mins
NICOLE'S CAGE by Josef Brandl
Germany | 2017 | 15 mins
PRINCESS by Karsten Dahlem
Germany | 2017 | 16 mins
SUPERHEROES by Volker Petters
Germany | 2017 | 15 mins
FORGIVENESS by Rima Irani
Lebanon | 2015 | 13 mins
OSCAR by Veeru Murugappan
Singapore| 2017 | 7 mins
WHO IS THE CULPRIT by Jason Jia
Korea | 2017 | 30 mins
SWEET HEART by Christo Tomy
India | 2015 | 24 mins
LIFE OF ARTIST by Berin Tuzlic
Bosnia and Herzegovina | 2017 | 5 mins
CHOICE IN QUANTUM by Yutang Wang
China | 2016 | 17 mins
BE BOLD by Arshad Ali
Malaysia | 2017 | 20 mins
LOLA STILL DANCES by Ana Mancera
Mexico | 2016 | 25 mins
LIFTER by Selkin Fedor
Russia | 2016 | 12 mins
THE DRIVING SEAT by Phil Lowe
UK | 2016 | 9 mins
FELICITA by Yiannis Zafiris
Greece | 2016 |10 mins
APARTMENT 6 by Olzhas Akhmetov
Kazakhstan | 2015 |18 mins
BROKEN FLOWER by Tushnik Chaudhuri
India | 2017 | 35 mins
Must Watch Movies
SUGAR FIELD by Maria CORDERO
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | 2016 | 00 Mins
DIE BEAUTIFUL by Jun Robles Lana
Philippines | 2016 | 120 min
WAY BACK TO MOTHER by Soo Sung Lee
South Korea | 2016 | 74 min
SOUND OF SILENCE by Bijukumar Damodaran
India | 2017 | 89 min
ACCORDING TO HER by Estelle Artus
USA | 2016 | 90 min
THE CONNECTOR by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan
Bangladesh | 2016 | 113 min
A PAREDE by Carlos Costa
Portugal | 2016 | 90 min
DE POTENTIA DEI by Ondřej Vavrečka
Czech Republic | 2016 | 66 min
I, LUCAS by Lucas Maldonado
Colombia | 2016 | 71 min
ANGAMALI DIARIES by Lijo Jose Pellissery
India | 2017 | 132 min
Iranian Focus
COLD BREATH by Abbas Raziji
Iran | 00 | 83 min
THE GIRL FROM THE EAST by Khodadad Jalali
Iran | 2016 | 90 min
MAHIN'S ISSUE by Hossein Tabrizi
Iran | 2017 | 92 min
Trilogy of Jun Robles Lana
SHADOW BEHIND THE MOON by Jun Robles Lana
Philippines | 2015 | 120 mins
BARBER'S TALES by Jun Robles Lana
Philippines | 2013 | 120 mins
BWAKAW by Jun Robles Lana
Philippines | 2012 | 110 Mins
Retrospective Section - Shyam Benegal
ANKUR by Shyam Benegal
India | 1974 | 131 min
BHUMIKA by Shyam Benegal
India | 1977 | 142 min
MANTHAN by Shyam Benegal
India | 1976 | 134 Mins
Special Retrospective Section - K.G George by Lijin Jose
8 1/2 INTERCUTS- LIFE AND FILMS of K G George by Lijin Jose
India | 2017 | 120 min
