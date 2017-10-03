 »   »   » All Lights India International Film Festival To Screen 130 Plus Movies From 50 Countries

All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) has announced the list of movies to be screened as part of Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film-based events in the country, which will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad from Dec 1 to 4.

After the grand success of the first two editions, ALIIFF is considered as the one of Asia's best film festivals. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1000 film submissions from over 80 countries. Among this, 130 plus films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and 8 plus non-competition categories respectively.

"We have selected some of the best works in contemporary cinema which include films that have won international recognition for ALIIFF 2017. It is a matter of great pride that we are showcasing movies from more than 50 countries. It underlines the reputation and credibility of ALIIFF. We believe that this will play a pivotal role in promoting Film Tourism in India apart from strengthening cultural relations and knowledge exchange," said Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy.

Sohan Roy, director of Hollywood movie Dam999, spearheads USD 10 Billion Project Indywood which aims elevating Indian Film Industry to global standards in the next five years through a consortium of 2000 Indian billionaires and corporates. He was listed in Top Powerful and Influential Leaders in Middle East 2017 released by Forbes Middle East.

The Rs 70,000 Crore Project Indywood aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 100,000 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.

Renowned film-maker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal is chairing the event as the Festival Director. "ALIIFF 2017 brings together the best of Indian Cinema to showcase to the world. It is an excellent platform for all film professionals and cineastes of the country to come together," said Shyam Benegal.

Nisha Joseph, Artistic Director, ALIIFF said, "The selection criteria and process were competitive. We were forced to leave out many brilliant movies. ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal, a legend in Indian Film Industry. Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11 Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year. We are offering our delegates a complete package of International

cinema."

Given below is the list of films that will be screened in the festival's competition and non competition sections:

International Competition for Feature Films

AREA by Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio

Philippines| 2016 | 106 Mins

THE SIS by Marjan Ashrafizadeh

Iran | 2016 | 94 Mins

FEAST OF VARANASI by Rajan Patel

UK | 2016 | 93 Mins

TRAIN TRAVELERS DIARY by Miloš Radović

Serbia | 2016| 85 Mins

HELSMAN (KASHTIBAN) by Majid Esmaeili-Parsa

Iran | 2016 | 85 Mins

SAAWAN by Farhan Alam

USA | 2017 | 138 Mins

NOWHERE TO HIDE by Farhan Alam

Norway | 2016 | 86 Mins

International Competition for Debute Director's Films

BILU: A DEMON WITHIN by Indrasis Acharya

India | 2016 | 129 Mins

MAHEMIR by Anjum Shahzad

Pakistan | 2016 | 146 Mins

SAUTI (VOICE) by Gayle Nosal & Beret E. Strong

USA | 2017 | 74 Mins

2001: WHILE KUBRICK WAS IN SPACE by Gabriel Nicoli

Argentina | 2016 | 76 Mins

THE FORSAKEN by Jiju Antony

India | 2017 | 81 Mins

APRICOT GROVES by Pouria Heidary Oureh

Armenia | 2016 | 80 Mins

6 AND 1 (IN THE MIND) by Lachezar Petrov

Bulgaria | 2016 | 91 Mins

International Competition for Indywood Panorama

ALIFA by Deep Choudhury

India | 2016| 109 Mins

CHENNAI VIDUTHY by Sheby Chawghat

India | 2017 | 94 Mins

THE HIDDEN CORNER by Jaicheng Jai Dohutia

India | 2016 | 83 Mins

PALYADAWASI by Pragati Kolage

India | 2017 | 120 Mins

RAILWAY CHILDREN by Prithvi Konanur

India | 2016 | 115 Mins

RAKTHAM (THE BLOOD) by Rajesh Touchriver

India | 2017 | 125 Mins

KALICHAAT by Sudhanshu Sharma

India | 2016 | 70 Mins

International Competition for Short Films

TAKE THE REINS by Emma Barrett

USA | 2016 | 17 Mins

MEMORY HOSPITAL by Pedro Paulo de Andrade

Brazil | 2016 | 18 Mins

CHUDALA by Maaria Sayed

India | 2016 | 14 Mins

BITCHBOY by Måns Berthas

Sweden | 2016 | 15 Mins

VISION by Soheil Amirsharifi

Iran | 2016 | 14 Mins

CALAMITY by Maxime Feyers

Belgium | 2017 | 20 Mins

IT COMES FROM THE HEAVENS by Odren Romero

Cuba | 2017 | 19 Mins

ME (ASMAD) by Prabhjit Dhamija

India | 2016 | 30 Mins

LIMIT by Javad Daraei

Iran | 2017 | 9 Mins

MY FRIEND NAIM by José Luis López Ortiz

Spain | 2017 | 12 Mins

REFRACTION by Mirko Grillini

Australia | 2017 | 18 Mins

EVERYDAY by Philippe ORREINDY

France | 2017 | 14 Mins

BUILDING NO.13 by Amir Gholami

Iran | 2016 | 11 Mins

NUMBNESS by Milad Jarmooz

Iran | 2017 | 13 Mins

UNNATURAL SELECTION by Geneviève Delouche

France | 2017 | 15 Mins

MEMORY OF WATER: VIDEOTONEPOEMSTM SUITE III by Payson R. Stevens

India | 2017 | 3 Mins

MARY MOTHER by Sadam Wahidi

Afghanistan | 2016 | 19 Mins

THE KILL by Anay Tarnekar

USA | 2016 | 16 Mins

KEEP GOING by Lin, Ya-yu

Taiwan | 20146 | 21 Mins

KILL OFF by Genevieve Clay-Smith

Australia | 2016 | 16 Mins

International Competition for Student Short Films

SANYOG by Aly Rana

India | 2016 | 19 Mins

BEER AND CALIPPO by Paul Ploberger

Austria | 2016 | 28 Mins

HELP WANTED by Jacquile Kambo

Canada | 2016 | 15 Mins

THE LOUDEST SILENCE by Marccela Moreno

Brazil | 2016 | 15 Mins

ANTICIPATIONS by Mauro Walker

Switzerland | 2016 | 3 Mins

BONUSMOTHER by Sebastian C. Christensen

Denmark | 2017 | 7 Mins

BLACK IN WHITE by Valter Sousa Rege

Brazil | 2016 | 15 Mins

ROUND TWO by Hagai Adorian

Israel | 2017 | 27 Mins

PAYDAY by Felix Kempter

Germany | 2017 | 20 Mins

THE CAGE by Jiawei LIN

Germany | 2017 | 20 Mins

THE PIXIE FIGHTERS by Dani Schoffman

USA | 2016 | 15 Mins

FOR ISABELLE by Tilly Hobkirk

Australia | 2017 | 3 Mins

SAPMI - THE WAY OF BEING by Arttu Nieminen

Finland | 2017 | 16 Mins

"IF WE DIE TOMORROW" :] - SáRA, EMMA AND IMAGES OF GROWING UP by Lena

Kusnierikova

Slovakia| 2016 | 25 Mins

International Competition For Documentaries

SEDUCTION LTD by Anat Vovnoboy

Israel | 2016 | 50 Mins

THE MIGRUMPIES by Arman T. Riahi

Austria | 2016 | 98 Mins

IN RETURN: JUST A BOOK by SHINY JACOB BENJAMIN

India | 2016 | 44 Mins

WE CAME IN SPRING CARTS by Clive Read

South Africa | 2016 | 41 Mins

NIGHT by Gül Büyükbeşe

Turkey | 2016 | 45 Mins

YKT MUMBAI by O P Srivastava

India | 2016 | 48 Mins

COUNTER HISTORIES: Rock Hill by Frederick Taylor

USA | 2016 | 53 Mins

Environmental / Sustainability Films

THE STOLEN RIVER by Krisztina Danka

USA| 2017 | 39 Mins

DIDI CONTRACTOR - MARRYING THE EARTH TO THE BUILDING by Steffi Giaracuni

Switzerland| 2016 | 81 Mins

SAVE ME by Mohsen Nabavi

Iran| 2016 | 11 Mins

IN SEARCH OF LIFE by Paul Sta. Ana

Philippines | 2015 | 90 Mins

VAMIZI-CRADLE OF CORA by Mattias Klum

Sweden |2016|52 mins

URMILA - MY MEMORY IS MY POWER by Susan Gluth

Germany| 2016 | 87 mins

SUNDARBANS: RISING WATER, EBBING LIFE by Dheeraj Sarthak

India| 2017 | 48 mins

Short Film Corner

THE LITTLE DICTATOR by Nurith Cohn

Israel | 2015 | 29 mins

A GRAVE AFFAIR by Renjit Varma

India | 2017 | 15 mins

THE ROOF ABOVE US by Bruno

Brazil | 2015| 20 mins

GO PAUL by Felix Karolus

Germany | 2017 | 17 mins

MOUSE by CELINE HELD

USA| 2017 | 11 mins

NICOLE'S CAGE by Josef Brandl

Germany | 2017 | 15 mins

PRINCESS by Karsten Dahlem

Germany | 2017 | 16 mins

SUPERHEROES by Volker Petters

Germany | 2017 | 15 mins

FORGIVENESS by Rima Irani

Lebanon | 2015 | 13 mins

OSCAR by Veeru Murugappan

Singapore| 2017 | 7 mins

WHO IS THE CULPRIT by Jason Jia

Korea | 2017 | 30 mins

SWEET HEART by Christo Tomy

India | 2015 | 24 mins

LIFE OF ARTIST by Berin Tuzlic

Bosnia and Herzegovina | 2017 | 5 mins

CHOICE IN QUANTUM by Yutang Wang

China | 2016 | 17 mins

BE BOLD by Arshad Ali

Malaysia | 2017 | 20 mins

LOLA STILL DANCES by Ana Mancera

Mexico | 2016 | 25 mins

LIFTER by Selkin Fedor

Russia | 2016 | 12 mins

THE DRIVING SEAT by Phil Lowe

UK | 2016 | 9 mins

FELICITA by Yiannis Zafiris

Greece | 2016 |10 mins

APARTMENT 6 by Olzhas Akhmetov

Kazakhstan | 2015 |18 mins

BROKEN FLOWER by Tushnik Chaudhuri

India | 2017 | 35 mins

Must Watch Movies

SUGAR FIELD by Maria CORDERO

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | 2016 | 00 Mins

DIE BEAUTIFUL by Jun Robles Lana

Philippines | 2016 | 120 min

WAY BACK TO MOTHER by Soo Sung Lee

South Korea | 2016 | 74 min

SOUND OF SILENCE by Bijukumar Damodaran

India | 2017 | 89 min

ACCORDING TO HER by Estelle Artus

USA | 2016 | 90 min

THE CONNECTOR by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan

Bangladesh | 2016 | 113 min

A PAREDE by Carlos Costa

Portugal | 2016 | 90 min

DE POTENTIA DEI by Ondřej Vavrečka

Czech Republic | 2016 | 66 min

I, LUCAS by Lucas Maldonado

Colombia | 2016 | 71 min

ANGAMALI DIARIES by Lijo Jose Pellissery

India | 2017 | 132 min

Iranian Focus

COLD BREATH by Abbas Raziji

Iran | 00 | 83 min

THE GIRL FROM THE EAST by Khodadad Jalali

Iran | 2016 | 90 min

MAHIN'S ISSUE by Hossein Tabrizi

Iran | 2017 | 92 min

Trilogy of Jun Robles Lana

SHADOW BEHIND THE MOON by Jun Robles Lana

Philippines | 2015 | 120 mins

BARBER'S TALES by Jun Robles Lana

Philippines | 2013 | 120 mins

BWAKAW by Jun Robles Lana

Philippines | 2012 | 110 Mins

Retrospective Section - Shyam Benegal

ANKUR by Shyam Benegal

India | 1974 | 131 min

BHUMIKA by Shyam Benegal

India | 1977 | 142 min

MANTHAN by Shyam Benegal

India | 1976 | 134 Mins

Special Retrospective Section - K.G George by Lijin Jose

8 1/2 INTERCUTS- LIFE AND FILMS of K G George by Lijin Jose

India | 2017 | 120 min

