 »   »   » Anushka Enjoys Characters That Challenge Her Philosophy

As an actress, Anushka Sharma, who essays a Gujarati girl in Jab Harry Met Sejal, says she enjoys playing a character that has different beliefs from her own.

She says essaying such a character gives her a creative high and adds to her perspective.



Asked if the process of convincing oneself to believe in a character that one has to play on screen gives her creative growth, Anushka told IANS here, "Yes, it does. I enjoy when my philosophy is challenged by my onscreen character. Then I start analysing the mindset, the values and beliefs of the character... why is she like that.



"I start looking at things from a different perspective. As an actress, if I manage to do that on screen convincingly, I feel good."



The story of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which features superstar ShahRukh Khan as Harry -- the male lead, revolves around how Sejal (Anushka) sets out on a journey with tourist guide Harry.



Giving a little insight into her character Sejal, Anushka said: "She is very superficial, doesn't have any depth as a person. There is no similarity with me. But her morals and values of self-respect are something that I can relate to. But otherwise, the character is quite impulsive by nature."



The shooting of the film took place in different places like Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon and Budapest.



Sharing her experience of shooting films abroad, Anushka said meeting fans there is one of the best things to experience.



"I met some African fans, people from Italy and a girl from Spain who was so excited to see me and was talking about how she liked my films, dance and all... It is not individually about me, but knowing the fact that they watch Bollywood cinema and I am one of the members of Bollywood is a great feeling," said Anushka.



Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the third-time collaboration of the two actors who first appeared together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They also featured in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.



"There is a certain respect and comfort we share... He is special. While on set, even though we are not talking to each other all the time, we know there is no communication gap. There is comfort in silence. Perhaps that comes from a mutual respect between two artists."



And what has she taken away from working with Imtiaz Ali, who has directed the forthcoming film.



"Our process of understanding and building a character is same -- knowing the back story of the character. That apart, yes, of course, it was wonderful to work with Imtiaz. His writing and narration are very nuanced and I like that," Anushka said.



Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to release on August 4.