 »   »   » SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma Doesn't Have Friends In Bollywood For This Reason

Rarely do we get to see Anushka Sharma attending Bollywood parties or socializing in the film industry circuit unlike some of her contemporaries.
Recently while talking to Hindustan Times, the 'Pari' actress revealed the real reason why we get to see less of her at Page 3 dos. Read on to know more...
Anushka Makes A Shocking Revelation
She told the leading tabloid, "I don't think I have friends in the industry; rather, I don't have too many friends in the industry. Of course, I am friendly with them. I appreciate and respect them; they're fun to be with. But, in general, I'm an emotionally independent person."
She Is A Little Secretive
"I've never been someone who shares too much about my emotional state with everybody. So I'm not someone who has too many friends. The friends I have are mostly all around the world. So I meet them when I can," quipped the actress.
She Doesn't Like Socializing Much
Anushka said, "I'm not very social by nature; I don't have the time to. I'd rather use that time to relax and prepare for my work. I can't have futile conversations."
Parties Ain't Her Thing
She further said, "After I come back from a party, I feel drained emotionally and intellectually that I actually have to do something to feel better - so I watch TV or read something. At parties, the music is so loud. You can't really have conversations with people. And I don't like small talk because I feel it has no value. Sometimes you have to do it, but I don't enjoy it."
She Has Been A Busy Bee!
She signed off saying, "I have zero time to do anything other than working. The past three years, I've been shooting back-to-back and releasing movies. In the past couple of years, whatever work you've seen of mine, you can tell that there has been a range that I've tried to achieve. And it has been so consuming that I've not had time for anything else. So whatever time I get to unwind, I like to spend it with my family."
When Virat Kohli Went Ga Ga Over His Lady Love
During a recent episode of 'Breakfast With Champions', Virat openly spoke about how Anushka stood by him through thick and thin.
He was quoted as saying, "When I was in my bad phase, my flip in my attitude has come because of her and her alone. At that time she understood what I was going through. She kept me motivated. As support, she helped me push through. She was a constant, standing by like a rock.
Then when I started doing well, she was still there by my side. It was a special thing for both of us because she too faced a lot of flak during that time. People started saying that in that bad phase that 'these young players just want to enjoy'. So just because these people don't want to, I shouldn't be in a relationship. How absurd is that?"
Aww..ain't these two too cute?