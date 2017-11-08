 »   »   » SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma Doesn't Have Friends In Bollywood For This Reason

When Virat Kohli Went Ga Ga Over His Lady Love

During a recent episode of 'Breakfast With Champions', Virat openly spoke about how Anushka stood by him through thick and thin.

He was quoted as saying, "When I was in my bad phase, my flip in my attitude has come because of her and her alone. At that time she understood what I was going through. She kept me motivated. As support, she helped me push through. She was a constant, standing by like a rock.

Then when I started doing well, she was still there by my side. It was a special thing for both of us because she too faced a lot of flak during that time. People started saying that in that bad phase that 'these young players just want to enjoy'. So just because these people don't want to, I shouldn't be in a relationship. How absurd is that?"