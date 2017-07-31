 »   »   » BIN BULAAYE BARAATI! Ayushmann Khurrana & Kriti Sanon Gatecrashed A Wedding & Surprised Everyone

Who says gatecrashing weddings isn't cool! The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi recently took their promotions to another level when the film's lead pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti did a similar stint to promote the movie.

Read on to know what happened next...



A Surprise For The Bride & Groom Ayushmann and Kriti surprised the bride and her groom by landing at the venue unexpectedly.

Sweety Tera Drama The duo then made everyone present at the wedding dance to their song 'Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi and also taught them the hook step from their film's number.

Kriti Was Worried While sharing her experience before entering the wedding, Kriti told Red FM, "I have never done this. I am extremely worried. I hope these people are surprised and not shocked to look at us." She later wrote on Twitter, "This was soooo much fun! Had never done it as a teenager- banta tha yaar!"

But Ayushmann Loves Gatecrashing Weddings Ayushmann, on the other hand, recalled his childhood and teenage days. He shared, "I have gate crashed a lot of weddings. I love to do that. Here, the only difference is that we have to meet the people from the wedding."

The Lovely Pair Ayushmann looked dapper in his sherwani while Kriti looked drop dead gorgeous in her pink lehenga.



Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 18th August, 2017.



Stay tuned for all the exciting updates here.