 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar Says People Shouldn't Have A Problem If Two People Are Happily Living Together!

Farhan Akhtar has always been frank when it comes to expressing his thoughts and opinions.
Recently at an event, the actor was asked about his thoughts on live-in-relationships. Here's what he had to say...
What's The Problem?
Farhan was quoted as saying, 'If two people who are adults want to live together with mutual consent, then there should be no problem to anybody. If two people are happy living together, then why should we have any problem.''
A Girl Can Have Her Own Opinion
He further quipped, ‘'After 18 a girl is entitled to have her own life, have her own opinion about what she would like to do. Similarly, a man can do. There is no negative impact of this."
Was He Hinting At A Certain Ms. Kapoor?
Sometime back, there were rumours about Farhan being in a live-in relationship with his 'Rock On 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The grapevine was abuzz with strong whispers that Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor was apparently unhappy with their relationship. In fact, reports even said that he reportedly dragged Shraddha away from the apartment where she and Farhan had started living together.
A Rumour!
However, Shraddha denied all these rumours in one of her interviews and said, "I am actually the one who gets affected by all such news (on link-up with actors). My parents pacify me and say it's a part and parcel of life. I am very happily single, romancing my movies right now."
Here's What Papa Shakti Kapoor Had To Say...
The Senior Kapoor too had rubbished away the relationship rumours of Shraddha and Farhan and was quoted as saying, "I am not bothered about anything. There's no pressure on any of us, because we know the truth. When we know the truth, I don't care what the world thinks. I was holidaying in Goa when I got to know about this report. She (Shraddha) is sick and can't even step out. She was at home resting when this rumour surfaced. How does one react to it? By ignoring it."
Just Chinese Whispers!
When Farhan was asked about his link-up rumours and if it affects him by a leading daily, he had said, "I can't be selfish to believe that it's just about me. You're taking other people's names. My kids may read it and that person's family might read it. It's unnecessary. Unfortunately, your friendship with the person in question gets affected because you become conscious of it. Sadly, it's not cool.
All of this is based on Chinese whispers. Maybe it's difficult for people to imagine that someone is happy just being by himself. Possibly, those who write about it don't have the ability to be happy by themselves."