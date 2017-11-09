 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar Says People Shouldn't Have A Problem If Two People Are Happily Living Together!

Just Chinese Whispers!

When Farhan was asked about his link-up rumours and if it affects him by a leading daily, he had said, "I can't be selfish to believe that it's just about me. You're taking other people's names. My kids may read it and that person's family might read it. It's unnecessary. Unfortunately, your friendship with the person in question gets affected because you become conscious of it. Sadly, it's not cool.

All of this is based on Chinese whispers. Maybe it's difficult for people to imagine that someone is happy just being by himself. Possibly, those who write about it don't have the ability to be happy by themselves."