 »   »   » OMG! Is Dharmendra Upset With The Makers Of Fukrey Returns?

Recently at an event, the makers of Fukrey Returns resorted to a unique promotional strategy.

The Fukras, Pulkit and Varun recreated the iconic Dharam-Veer character by making a grand entry on horses at the music launch. Going a notch further Pulkit aka Hunny donned a leather skirt like Dharmendra and Varun aka Choocha got dressed like Jeetendra like how the wore in the yesteryear film.



While the Fukrey team grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their gimmick, the promotional stunt seems to have irked Dharmendra.



Ranveer Singh who recently featured in a magazine posed like Manoj Kumar, received a thumbs up from the later. The makers hope Dharmendra receives team Fukrey Return's rendition of Dharam-Veer as happily as Manoj Kumar did.



Mehbooba song is the recreated version of the evergreen song 'Oh Meri Mehbooba' from Dharam Veer.



Talking about it, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba had earlier said, "Mehbooba is an ode to the legendary actors Dharmendraji and Jeetendraji. We have tried to recreate the iconic pose of the duo with Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) and Choocha (Varun Sharma). The costumes have stayed with us all these years and when we thought of reviving the classic song, we couldn't think of a better way than getting Hunny and Choocha to imitate the look and pose as a build up to the song. We have recreated the original song & have tried to retain the original line Mehbooba



Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 15th December, 2017.