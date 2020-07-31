Sona Mohapatra Says Top Talent Is Hired If They Are Willing To Bow In Front Of Bollywood Families

Singer Sona Mohapatra has opened up about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood in a recent tweet. She cited the film Fukrey Returns as an example of how outsiders are treated in the industry. She also said that talented artists are hired only if they are willing to 'toe the line' and 'bow and scrape' in front of Bollywood families.

Sona called Fukrey Returns (2017) as a far cry from the original film that came out in 2013. On Friday, she wrote on Twitter, "Finally watched 'Fukrey Returns' on an OTT platform. Perfect showcase of how 'outsiders' are treated in the industry.Felt bad for the fab cast.Presented so shoddily in the 2nd outing. Cus only 'insiders' are worth 'promoting'. Outsiders are only good to be used for a #CashGrab."

She went on to share more details about the film in a series of tweets. She claimed the sequel was treated as a cash grab and artists of the original were not roped in for the sequel. "The first outing of Fukrey had the soulful cinematography of #Mohanan a cohesive, world class, superbly mixed BG score & thought through soundtrack & album of 6 original songs featuring some fantastic talent, old & new by #RamSampath . Not worth repeating or rewarding?" she wrote.

Sona Shares How Husband Ram Sampath Was Not Roped In For Fukrey Returns Reportedly, Fukrey's music director and Sona's husband Ram Sampath didn't win any awards despite the chartbuster songs in the album. Talking about Ram's career in the film industry, she added in another tweet, "Top talent,hardworking self created professionals with a great track record in another industry (in Rams case advertising) are hired only if they are willing to ‘toe the line', ‘bow & scrape' in front of the Bolly families,of course shouldn't expect to be paid much or promoted." Says He Didn't Receive Awards For Talaash She continued, "All the awards will be lobbied for by dads & their clans for themselves,their progenies. Case in point,Talaash soundtrack.Javed Akhtar, another Filmfare award for the nth time?Not for the upcoming MD who has not only worked much harder on even ur lyrics forget about gr8 music." Reportedly, Talaash had won many awards that year including the Mirchi Music Award for Lyricist of the Year which went to Javed Akhtar (Jee Le Zara). While Ram Sampath and Vrashal Chavan who were nominated in ‘programmer & arranger of the year' category for the same song and Vishal Dadlani who was nominated in ‘male vocalist of the year' category didn't win the award. Sona Says Celebrating Outsiders Is Not Allowed Sona concluded the tweets by saying, "So yes, there are enough & more ‘outsiders' given the gift of opportunity' to slave for the masters. Be ‘grateful' for the scraps thrown from the table where the latter dine. You want to be celebrated, awarded, rewarded for pursuing excellence? Nope that, cannot be allowed." Last week, after AR Rahman opened up about favouritism in Bollywood, Sona Mohapatra had tweeted that her husband also had faced a toxic environment in the film industry.

