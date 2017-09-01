 »   »   » BREAKING! Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Getting SPECIAL TREATMENT Inside The Jail? Insider Tells It All

Ever since, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to twenty years in jail for raping two minors, people are keen to know if he will be given any special treatment inside the prison.
Interestingly, lodged in the Sunaria Jail for the past nine months, Dalit leader Swadesh Kirad stepped out today on bail and while, speaking to media, spilled some beans on the Dera chief's countenance inside the prison.
Here's What He Revealed..
Swadesh Kirad reveals that the moment sentence was announced, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh fell to his knees and wailed, "Hang me, I don't want to live anymore."
Like, Seriously?
"The day Ram Rahim Singh was lodged in jail, he couldn't sleep. He kept murmuring 'oh god, what's my fault' (rabba, mera kya kasoor hai)," inmate Swadesh Kirad who is now out on bail told ANI.
Is He Getting Any Special Treatment?
Kirad reveals that there was no VIP treatment to Rahim Singh and he was treated like other prisoners.
Fair Enough!
According to him, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been given two quilts like all the other inmates and no special arrangements have been made for his 'stay' in the Sunaria Jail.
But He Was Kept In A Separate Space Due To Imminent Threat To His Life
"Prisoners are very angry with Ram Rahim for the violence that was instigated in his name in Punjab, Haryana and parts of other states after his verdict," said the Dalit leader, while explaining why he has been kept in a separate space.
Did You Know?
Defending himself during a trial, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had claimed that he is 'impotent'.
Baba Down The Drain
Meanwhile, officials in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar found that hundreds of photos of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had been dumped in drains by his followers, who are disillusioned after his rape conviction.
The Drains Were Choked By The His Photos
"The drains near Meera Chowk and Sukhadia Circle were choked by the photos which restricted the water flow. There were more than hundred photos along with posters of the godman which appears to have been thrown away by his devotees," Devendra Rathore, the chief sanitation inspector of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar told HT.