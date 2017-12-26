 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates Christmas With Kids In An NGO! Read Details

It was the first time Jacqueline Fernandez was away from her family on Christmas and the actress celebrated it in a unique way. The Race 3 actress took off some time from her busy schedule to celebrate Christmas with kids from RPG Foundation's 'Pehlay Akshar' Programme.

Jacqueline had an extensive interactive session with the kids wherein she spoke about how important education is and how we should recycle the waste and use it in different ways. Jacqueline further indulged in an activity called 'Best of Waste' along with the kids. View the pictures below!