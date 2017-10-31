 »   »   » SHE'S DAMN FURIOUS! Nawazzuddin Siddiqui Creates Trouble In First Girlfriend Sunita's Married Life!

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui might have said that he's withdrawing his book An Ordinary Life, but he has already caused irreparable damage in the life of his ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar!

While speaking to spotboye, Sunita said that she's embarrassed in front of her in-laws and parents as they didn't know about her affair with Nawazzuddin. Here's what the lady revealed:

Sunita Admits Her Affair With Nawazzuddin "I am a married woman today. Yes, I was with Nawaz for a period of 6-7 months. But how does that matter after so many years when he is a father of 2 kids and I am a married woman?" Sunita Is Upset As Nawazzuddin Didn't Inform Her About It "How dare he writes about me in his book without informing me? Surely I wouldn't have given him permission to do the same but that does not mean that he has a right to write sh** about me. He has caused perhaps an irreparable damage in my life." Sunita's In-laws & Parents Came To Know About Her Affair "Look, I am married. I had told my husband about Nawaz before we tied the knot- but I hadn't told the same to my parents or in-laws." "Who talks about break-ups with parents and in-laws? So, they were not in the know and now I am feeling very embarrassed." Sunita Feels Humiliated "If they ask, how can I lie? I am a very straightforward person, but I don't think they will ask. The story is not what they will do; the story is the humiliation he has imparted to me." Will Nawazzuddin Apologies On National Televison? "His apology on Twitter is NOT enough. He is not a popular figure on social media. He unabashedly threw out the excerpts of his book in leading publications." "So now, he should give a public apology in print, websites and national television. Ek twitter pe bolne se kya hoga?" Sunita Says It Was Not 'Love' From Nawazzuddin's Side "He was always like this. Telling everything to everyone. You know from my yesterday's FB post that my problem with him was that he was revealing all our personal moments to his friends, who in turn were coming to me and having a good laugh about it." "Is this how a woman should be treated if you really love her? So surely it was not love from his side." Why Sunita Fell For Nawazzuddin? "Look, if you are asking me what brought us close, it was my respect for him. He was senior to me in NSD." That respect blossomed into love? "You can say that," replied Sunita.

We gotta wait & watch, how Nawazuddin would react to Sunita's comments!