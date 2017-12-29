 »   »   » Don't Miss! Professionally & Personally I Have Been Through Hiccups: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is making a comeback in Bollywood with Hichki. The stunning actress took a break from the industry to take care of her daughter Adira.
Asked if she has faced any hiccups in her two-decade career, Rani told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Yes, of course. I think hiccup is a normal process for any actor, for any person in their life. Sometimes you have a hiccup in your personal life and sometimes in your professional life.
The Beauty Of The Movie...
"The beauty of a hiccup is that you can get over it as well. It's not like that you have a hiccup and you keep hiccuping all your life... There have been times professionally and personally I have been through hiccups.We can learn how do we get out of it and how do we come out stronger."
I Am Trying To Take Rani Mukerji Out
"I think every role is difficult because for every role, I am trying to take Rani Mukerji out and put the character in it. So, whether it is Naina, Michelle or Babli (of 'Bunty Aur Babli'), the role has to be distinct from each other. They can't be the same. I have to put in a lot of thought in every particular character," said Rani.
For Special Roles Like This
"When you do special roles like this, there is certain amount of research or work behind it because you have to get it right. When as an actor we decide to do a role, it is very important to immerse ourselves and believe that we are one of them.''
''And this is what I have done in my career where I have always tried to understand the aspects of the people who are going through a particular syndrome or a weakness and how are the people around them getting affected, and then we can understand completely about how you can play the part.''
On a related note, the movie will hit the screens on Feb 23, 2018.
