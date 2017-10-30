 »   »   » AHEM! Sunny Deol Talked To Hema Malini For The First Time Because Of Rumoured EX-GF Dimple Kapadia

The alleged couple, Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia have been in a discreet relationship, and their love story goes way back to the 80s. Apparently, Dimple and Sunny got very close when they were ruling the silver screen!

On the other side, you will surprised to know that Sunny Deol's step-mom, Hema Malini shares a great rapport with Dimple and in her recently released biography, she revealed how Dimple was the reason Hema Malini & Sunny Deol started talking.

It All Happened During Dil Aashna Hai Shoot She recalls, "I wanted to shoot a paragliding scene with (Mithun Chakraborty) in Dil Aashna Hai, and there was an aeroplane scene which was required for a song sequence." Dimple Was Scared To Do The Shoot "A few days before the shoot, a pilot had met with an accident and Dimple was very scared to do the shoot. She informed Sunny, and out of concern, Sunny came and met me." Sunny Talked To Dimple Regarding Her Safety "I assured Sunny that she would be safe, and that's when I started talking to him," reveals Hema Malini. Hema Malini On Her Issues With Rajesh Khanna "I don't know what the issue was but something was amiss with Rajesh Khanna. He would behave strangely with me in the initial days." 'I Didn't Give Any Special Bhav To Rajesh Khanna' "No doubt he was the reigning superstar and women would adore him for his charm. But I didn't give him any special bhaav as a co-actor." Here's Why Things Were Not Smooth Between Them... "People around him would often tell him false stories about me. And the same set of people would come to me and tell me stories about him." Hema Malini Thought He Was Arrogant "Rajesh thought that I was arrogant while I thought that he was too full of himself. But eventually we broke the ice when we started working together in back-to-back movies." Hema Malini On Her Bond With Dimple Kapadia "After Bobby, Dimple attained that fantastic success and everybody said that she was now in competition with me, but I never felt that way. I just had a warm feeling towards her, like one has for a kid sister." Hema On Dimple's Early Marriage "Suddenly, I got to know she was married - so young - and this kid was all wrapped up in a big sari, with a jooda and bangles covering her arms. Then she had a baby soon after."

Inputs: Midday