 »   »   » Sunny Leone Is Losing Her Charm In Bollywood? Can She Ever Recover From The Disastrous Tera Intezaar

Sunny Leone's latest release Tera Intezaar is a disaster and received 1 star or less by several reviewers and the box office collection isn't that good either. Soon, the film will disappear all across the country and the question is, is Sunny Leone losing her charm in Bollywood? And can she recover from the devastation of Tera Intezaar?

Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed to DNA, "Tera Intezaar will lose almost all its investment. It will finish at a lifetime of Rs 2-3 crore, which means the total loss for the makers would be Rs 12-13 crore, which is almost 90 per cent of their budget."