Shocking! Sunny Leone Narrates Her HORRIFIC Cyber Bullying Incident: A Man Landed Outside My House

elebrities have millions of followers on their social media handles and a handful of them follow the celebs just to troll and have fun. Well, a good troll here and there is acceptable if it makes people chuckle but some cross the line by threatening and harassing the celebs and even land at their doorstep. Sunny Leone narrated a horrific incident when a cyber bully landed on her door step, just to harm her. She said,

"Someone threatened me, telling me he'd come to my house to cause harm. Daniel was not in the country, and I was frightened, because I was living alone. I would hear noises outside my house and walk towards the door with a knife in my hand. He started banging on my door. That his Twitter followers had also bullied me, made me fear that a mob would turn up and break into my house. We changed our house later, but this incident still affects me," Sunny revealed to Mid Day.

Friday, October 27, 2017, 12:14 [IST]

