 »   »   » Amy Jackson Jumps On A Mystery Man's Arms & Passionately Hugs Him Tight! But, Who Is He?

This is a heart-breaking news to all Amy Jackson fans as she posted a new picture on her Instagram handle jumping on a mystery man's arms and passionately hugging him. The picture is shot from behind showing only Amy's face and we all wonder who exactly is the mystery ahem lucky man!
She didn't even caption or tag the picture and this made her followers start the guessing game in the comments section and several names are being thrown around and this might lead to unwanted rumours in the coming days. Check out the picture below, folks!
Who Is He?
Amy Jackson passionately hugs a mystery man and looking at his built, he's tall, black hair and wheatish in colour. So he might be an India, but not too sure. But nonetheless, lucky man!
Bikini Babes
Amy Jackson had been partying with her friends at the Papaya Playa Project in Mexico during the end of December 2017.
Party Girls
We guess her mystery man might have accompanied Amy Jackson to the year end parties as well?
The Sunshine Girl
Amy Jackson has been chilling across the globe since close to a month now and her Instagram pictures are just filled with that.
Guessing Game
Also, her followers have started the guessing game on who the mystery man might be on her comments section on Instagram.
So Lucky
Say what you want, but the mystery guy whom Amy Jackson is so passionately hugging is the luckiest man on earth.
Something New
She rarely posts a picture with a man on Instagram as it's mostly only with her girlfriends during parties and dinner.