 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan Battles High-Grade Cancer With A Smile; Posts A Happy Photo Celebrating Life!

Happy Vibes

In the said picture, Irrfan is seen in a yellow T-shirt through a glass window with earphones around his neck and a big smile on his face.

Life Is Unpredictable

A few weeks ago, Irrfan had penned an emotional note for a leading daily where a part of the excerpt read- "It's been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game."

Irrfan On His Present Feelings

He further wrote, "This realization made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace. For the first time, I felt what 'freedom' truly means. It felt like an accomplishment. As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. My confidence in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute. I feel as if it has entered every cell of mine. Time will tell if it stays, but that is how I feel as of now."

"I Feel All The Prayers Become One"

"Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don't even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE. One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head. It's germinating - sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot. I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity. A realisation that the cork doesn't need to control the current. That you are being gently rocked in the cradle of nature."

Meanwhile On The Professional Front,

Irrfan will be next seen in Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan which marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and internet sensation Mithila Palkar.