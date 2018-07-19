English
 »   »   »  Neetu Kapoor Was Never This Sweet To Katrina Kaif; Showers Love On Ranbir's GF Alia Bhatt Yet Again!

Neetu Kapoor Was Never This Sweet To Katrina Kaif; Showers Love On Ranbir's GF Alia Bhatt Yet Again!

    Alia Bhatt is surely in the best phase of her life - be it professional or personal. If on one side, she's riding high on the success of Raazi, her love life with Ranbir Kapoor has become one hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town. Amid all this, what's working in the favour of her, is the love and support of Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor. Neetu, who was never on a good term with Ranbir's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, is all love for Alia Bhatt and is often seen showering love on the latter.

    In fact, Neetu is not only bonding with Alia but also with her mother, Soni Razdaan. Check out here, what's cooking between Kapoor Khandaan & Bhatt parivaar!

    Alia-Neetu Bond Over Instagram

    It all happened when Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her make-up artist, Puneet B Saini and Neetu Kapoor commented on the picture as saying, "happy happy to her give her a big hug." To which Alia Bhatt replied, "done done", followed by two heart emoticons.

    Not Only Alia, Neetu Kapoor Is Also Bonding With Soni Razdaan

    If you think Neetu Kapoor's sweetness is only restricted to Alia Bhatt, let us tell you that you're wrong. Even the mommies of lovebirds Alia-Ranbir, are seen bonding over Instagram.

    Neetu Kapoor Is All Love For Soni Razdaan Too!

    Recently, Soni Razdaan shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and Neetu Kapoor was quick to comment, "Like the streak", followed by a thumbs up emoticon.

    And The Exchange Of Sweet Words Are Vice Versa

    Even Soni Razdaan was seen commenting on Neetu Kapoor's picture, in which she shared a collage of her childhood picture and granddaughter Samaira's picture. Soni Razdaan wrote, "Awww. Such an intense little face." To which, Mrs Kapoor replied with a heart emoticon.

    'So Pretty'

    Their recent comments on each other's Instagram page have Ranbir-Alia's fans all interested about their affair! While some fans are claiming that it's just a fling, some feel they are indeed serious about each other as this time, their families are also getting involved.

    All This Love Was Missing When Katrina Was In The Picture

    Interestingly, when Katrina Kaif was in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor clan never showered love on the former, like the way they are doing it for Alia. Will it leave a crack in Alia-Katrina's friendship? Only, time will tell!

    Meanwhile, Alia Didn't Hesitate To Wish Katrina On Her B'day

    Alia, who's currently busy with the shoot of Brahmastra in Bulgaria with Ranbir Kapoor, made sure to wish Katrina Kaif on her birthday and the actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram page.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
