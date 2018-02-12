 »   »   » Not Trying To Match Madhuri Dixit: Jacqueline Fernandez On 'Ek Do Teen' Remix

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently shot for the recreated version of the '80s song "Ek Do Teen", says she is not trying to match up to Madhuri Dixit in the iconic dance number.

Sajid Nadiadwala's "Baaghi 2" will showcase Jacqueline sway to the beats of the hit track song from "Tezaab", originally filmed on Madhuri.

At a media interaction here last evening, the actor said the newer version of the song was her tribute to the dancing diva.

She said that things got easier for her when she realised it was impossible to compete with the original number.

"We're not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did! We are honestly here as fans, big big fans of their work," she said.

"This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is "Ek Do Teen". For me, as an actress, this is such an honour," she added.

Jacqueline said performing on the song for her is a dream come true."For any girl, this would be a dream song to do. I feel really blessed that I have been given this opportunity."

"I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit... That's not something that I'm even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit. There is only oneMadhuri Dixit."

To prepare for the song, the 32-year-old actor said she watched several videos of Madhuri for about a month to observe her dancing skills and expressions.

"I have always been her fan, but when I dove deep into the work that she's done, my respect grew even more," she said.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, "Baaghi 2" features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release on March 30.

