 »   »   » Priya Prakash Varrier WINKS Again, Revisits Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Dialogue From Deewar!

Wink Once More

This time, Priya has shot for a leading chocolate brand. In the ad, the young actress is seen revisiting Amitabh Bachchan's popular movie Deewaar's iconic dialogue as she says, "mai phenki hui cheezein nai uthati." Priya has once again broken the internet with her expressions.



Bollywood Dreams

The actress already has her eyes set on Bollywood and in an interview with Hindustan Times had revealed, "Working in Bollywood is a dream. My favourites are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh."



This Bollywood Legend Already Predicted 'Huge Stardom' For Priya

Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, " I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol."



Beauty In A Frame

Priya who often keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media recently posted some new ones which has her look picture perfect in a cream saree with a red border teamed up with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse. The red bindi and lip-stick complete her look for Vishu, the Malayalam New Year. We just can't take our eyes off her.











The Nation's Crush

Priya is all set to make her debut in Oru Adaar Love is slated to release during Eid this year. Buzz is that Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role.









