 »   »   » LOL! Rani Mukerji Gets Naughty; Says For My Husband It Is Food, Films & I Won’t Say The Third F...

Rani Does Not Want Adira To Have This Quality Of Aditya

When Neha Dhupia asked, ''What quality of Aditya Chopra she does not want daughter Adira to have?'' She said, "his immense passion for food'.

The Actress Gets Naughty

Rani Mukerji added, "For my husband it is food, films and I won't say the third F."

On A Related Note

In an earlier interview, Rani Mukerji was asked about the extreme secrecy around her daughter, she had said that it's all because of her hubby, "I don't mind Adira's pictures coming out, but I don't think her father is very comfortable with it. Adi and I are a unit and I have to respect his wishes.''

Aditya Will Be Ready In Time

''I am a public figure, I know Adira is going to be clicked and people would want to see how she looks and I don't have issues with it at all. I would love to choose a picture of Adira's and give it out for my fans and other people who want to see her. I am sure Adi will be ready in time. I think he feels it's too early now. I told him, ‘You have to kind of accept that her picture will get clicked and printed some day because unfortunately you are married to an actor.'"

When Paparazzi Clicked Aditya With Adira

"I got saved because that picture was not clicked with me. Adi was taking Adira for a walk when it happened. I keep telling him, ‘Thank God it was not me with Adira, otherwise you would have killed me.' That was a big relief for me that the first picture that went was through Adi and not me. Everybody in my house was relieved the episode had not happened with them."

For How Long Can We Guard Her privacy?

She continues, "I respect my husband's privacy and I tell him, ‘You are protecting and guarding her, but for how long?' She is going to go to school or a birthday party and she is going to get clicked.''

Aditya Says God Has Cursed Me By Getting Me Married To You

''For me, it is about respecting his decision till the time he feels comfortable. At the end of the day, he married an actor, so.... He keeps saying,'God has cursed me by getting me married to you because I wanted to be a recluse and stay away from media glare'."