 »   »   »  Sophie Choudry: 'Should Women Click Pics Of A Man's P*nis To Show Evidence That They Were Harassed?'

Related Articles
- Sophie Choudry Talks About Her Next Project, Will Be Seen On Web Series Soon!
-
- Sophie Choudry & Sri Reddy SLAM Saroj Khan For Her Cheap & Disgusting Casting Couch Statements!
- So Extravagant! Kareena Kapoor Walks The Ramp For Manish Malhotra In Singapore! View Pictures
- Hotness Alert! Sophie Choudry Shares Her Topless & Backless Pictures That'll Make You Swoon!
- Mumbai Rains! A Tree Falls Right On Sophie Choudry's Car! Read What Other Celebs Have Tweeted
- Bollywood Stars React To The Moonlight – La La Land Goof Up At The Oscars 2017
The #MeToo movement has gained steam in India and several women are coming out in the open by naming people who sexually harassed them. Also, several of them are questioning the women's claims by asking them to show proof that they were really harassed and if not, stated that they are all lying for personal gains. Sophie Choudry took to Twitter saying that she's irked when people demand proof of sexual harassment and lashed out against them by saying - Should a woman have "taken a photo when he took his Penis out at them?" Well, she's so right here, folks!
Should Women Click Pics Of A Man's Pen*s For Proof That They Were Harassed?
"So many men on twitter saying how can women give judgment, where is the evidence? Well what should they have done? Taken a photo when he took his Penis out at them? Recorded the conversation? Or should they have saved themselves? What would u want ur mother/sister/wife to do?," tweeted Sophie Choudry.
How Can A Woman Click A Pic When She Is being Molested?
"Evidence? U want them to take a pic while being molested? When women from different walks of life come out & have a similar story about an individual, how can u refute that? U believe a man with a questionable reputation over women who are finding the courage to tell their story?"
We Live In A Patriarchal Society, Women Are Threatened, Says Sophie Choudry
"Do u understand that even 3yrs ago the environment was not safe or friendly for women who had a story to tell! We live in a patriarchal society in which women are threatened, alienated, prevented from getting jobs if they speak!! It's only now that women r finding courage! #MeToo."
Women Were Always Told Not To Speak Up!
"We live in a society where women are brought up to believe that speaking of abuse will bring shame on their family, they must have done something to encourage it & the best thing to do is remain silent. Now when women collectively have the courage to speak, u question it? #Metoo."
Sophie Choudry Defines What Abuse Is...
"Let's be clear: There is nothing wrong with flirtation or sex. If a woman(or man) is genuinely attracted to a colleague then whatever u choose to do is fine. But if u say NO & they persist, it's abuse! If ur being manipulated, harassed or pressurized into anything, that is abuse!"
Sophie Choudry Has A Message For Women Who Are Willing To Compromise
"Also for women who have willingly agreed to compromise to further their career, pls don't jump on the #metoo bandwagon. You had the choice to walk away. You didn't. Don't u dare put yourself in the same category as women who have been sexually abused/ harassed by men in power!"
Most Read: Bipasha Basu Lashes Out At Sajid Khan: 'He Used To Crack Lewd Jokes & Make Women Uncomfortable'
Also for women who have willingly agreed to compromise to further their career, pls don’t jump on the #metoo bandwagon. You had the choice to walk away. You didn’t. Don’t u dare put yourself in the same category as women who have been sexually abused/ harassed by men in power!— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 13, 2018