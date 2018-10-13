 »   »   »  Sophie Choudry: 'Should Women Click Pics Of A Man's P*nis To Show Evidence That They Were Harassed?'

Should Women Click Pics Of A Man's Pen*s For Proof That They Were Harassed?

"So many men on twitter saying how can women give judgment, where is the evidence? Well what should they have done? Taken a photo when he took his Penis out at them? Recorded the conversation? Or should they have saved themselves? What would u want ur mother/sister/wife to do?," tweeted Sophie Choudry.

How Can A Woman Click A Pic When She Is being Molested?

"Evidence? U want them to take a pic while being molested? When women from different walks of life come out & have a similar story about an individual, how can u refute that? U believe a man with a questionable reputation over women who are finding the courage to tell their story?"

We Live In A Patriarchal Society, Women Are Threatened, Says Sophie Choudry

"Do u understand that even 3yrs ago the environment was not safe or friendly for women who had a story to tell! We live in a patriarchal society in which women are threatened, alienated, prevented from getting jobs if they speak!! It's only now that women r finding courage! #MeToo."

Women Were Always Told Not To Speak Up!

"We live in a society where women are brought up to believe that speaking of abuse will bring shame on their family, they must have done something to encourage it & the best thing to do is remain silent. Now when women collectively have the courage to speak, u question it? #Metoo."

Sophie Choudry Defines What Abuse Is...

"Let's be clear: There is nothing wrong with flirtation or sex. If a woman(or man) is genuinely attracted to a colleague then whatever u choose to do is fine. But if u say NO & they persist, it's abuse! If ur being manipulated, harassed or pressurized into anything, that is abuse!"

Sophie Choudry Has A Message For Women Who Are Willing To Compromise

"Also for women who have willingly agreed to compromise to further their career, pls don't jump on the #metoo bandwagon. You had the choice to walk away. You didn't. Don't u dare put yourself in the same category as women who have been sexually abused/ harassed by men in power!"