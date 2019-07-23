English
    Arjun Rampal Shares A Cute Glimpse Of His Baby Boy & It Will Melt Your Hearts!

    Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on July 18, 2019. While the new parents are yet to select a name for the tiny tot, Arjun recently took to his social media page to share a sweet glimpse of his baby boy.

    One look at the picture and we bet it will melt your hearts.

    Arjun Shares A Priceless Moment From His Life

    The actor shared a photo in his Instagram story dating back to the day his son was born and captioned it as, "Uffffffff" with multiple heart emoticons. The click has Arjun holding the little one's hand and it's adorable beyond words.

    Too Cute To Handle

    Before this, Gabriella had shared a picture in her Instagram which had Arjun looking at the baby as he held him in his arms.

    Arjun-Gabriella's Love Story

    "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked," the actor had revealed in an interview.

    It's All About Love

    Few months back, the couple had made the pregnancy announcement in the cutest way possible. Arjun had shared a black-and-white photo in which he was seen holding on to a pregnant Gabriella and captioned it as, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

    On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web-series, 'The Final Call'.

    Exclusive! Arjun Rampal On Paltan, Why He Doesn't Like To Watch His Films, Friday Jitters & More

