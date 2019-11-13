    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mouni Roy On Dating A Dubai-based Banker: These Rumours Are Keeping Prospective Men Away From Me

      A few TV stars are able to make it big in Bollywood and Mouni Roy is surely one of them. The TV superstar, who made her Bollywood début with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, is constantly in the news owing to her dating rumours. Rumours suggest that Mouni is dating a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar. But are these speculations true? Here's what the actress has to say...

      Mouni told a leading daily, "I'm completely and absolutely single. I don't know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else have. I do spend time with them but that doesn't mean I dating them, right?"

      She further added, "When I find the right man and decide to get married, I'll let everyone know. There's no pressure from my family nor I'm in a hurry. So, it does get irritating at times, but I realise there's no point in feeling bad about such things. I think all these rumours are keeping prospective men away from me."

      Earlier, Mouni was allegedly dating TV actor Mohit Raina. But neither confirmed the relationship, and are supposed to have called it quits after dating for a few years.

      On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Though the film didn't work well at the box office, the actress is super happy to have had an opportunity to work with Rajkummar Rao, one of the finest actors, in Mouni's own words. She also revealed that when she got to know that she would be working with him, she was petrified. But when she met him, Rao helped her mouth her dialogues better, the actress added.

      Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will play an antagonist. The film casts Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

