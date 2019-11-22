    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netizens Slam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Putting Makeup On Aaradhya Bachchan On Her Birthday!

      By
      |

      Netizens are anything but impressed with Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party look and the reason is her makeup! A few days ago, Aaradhya celebrated her 8th birthday in the presence of her family and friends. The birthday party was every bit grand and celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar also attended the bash along with their kids.

      netizens-slam-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-for-putting-makeup-on-aaradhya-bachchan-on-her-birthday

      Soon, an inside picture of Aaradhya landed on social media and netizens noticed something unusual. For her birthday party, Aaradhya was seen sporting eyeliner and a tinge of lipstick. While the little girl looked every bit cute, netizens schooled Aishwarya to not put makeup on her eight-year-old daughter. Here's how they reacted..

      View this post on Instagram

      #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryarai & birthday girl #aaradhyabachchan had fun with "jhula" 😊☺️

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

      @royalnatur3: "She puts makeup on this girl😒."

      @taanzzz: "Y so much make up... And abheeshek looks like South Indian hero.. . Wo bhee 80s wala... Lol."

      @chillinites: "So much make up on a kid....not good, there skin is so delicate and sensitive no need for such chemicals. Let children be innocent without getting into the fake world we live in👎👎👎👎👎."

      @icookiemonstaw: "Their daughter is so young and I don't know why they feel a need to put makeup on her face. This is not the first time mostly in all the pictures the kid Is seen with makeup. There's obviously no issue in it as it's their decision but I feel makeup on such a young face just simply spoils the innocence of a kid."

      @maliksneha: "Make up on kids freaks me out."

      @s.masood26: "That's way too much makeup."

      @staranise407: "Has her daughter put make up?eye liner????!!!"

      @ruks134: "Why does a 7 Yr old girl wear eyeliner soo petty.. Karisma and kajols daughters are in the teens and don't."

      We wonder how would Aishwarya Rai Bachchan react to these comments!

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue