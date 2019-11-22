Netizens Slam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Putting Makeup On Aaradhya Bachchan On Her Birthday!

Netizens are anything but impressed with Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party look and the reason is her makeup! A few days ago, Aaradhya celebrated her 8th birthday in the presence of her family and friends. The birthday party was every bit grand and celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar also attended the bash along with their kids.

Soon, an inside picture of Aaradhya landed on social media and netizens noticed something unusual. For her birthday party, Aaradhya was seen sporting eyeliner and a tinge of lipstick. While the little girl looked every bit cute, netizens schooled Aishwarya to not put makeup on her eight-year-old daughter. Here's how they reacted..

@royalnatur3: "She puts makeup on this girl😒."

@taanzzz: "Y so much make up... And abheeshek looks like South Indian hero.. . Wo bhee 80s wala... Lol."

@chillinites: "So much make up on a kid....not good, there skin is so delicate and sensitive no need for such chemicals. Let children be innocent without getting into the fake world we live in👎👎👎👎👎."

@icookiemonstaw: "Their daughter is so young and I don't know why they feel a need to put makeup on her face. This is not the first time mostly in all the pictures the kid Is seen with makeup. There's obviously no issue in it as it's their decision but I feel makeup on such a young face just simply spoils the innocence of a kid."

@maliksneha: "Make up on kids freaks me out."

@s.masood26: "That's way too much makeup."

@staranise407: "Has her daughter put make up?eye liner????!!!"

@ruks134: "Why does a 7 Yr old girl wear eyeliner soo petty.. Karisma and kajols daughters are in the teens and don't."

We wonder how would Aishwarya Rai Bachchan react to these comments!

(All social media posts are unedited.)