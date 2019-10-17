Picture: Ali Fazal Celebrates Birthday With ‘Death On The Nile’ Co-Stars Gal Gadot & Annette Bening

Ali Fazal turned a year older on October 15, and he enjoyed a very special birthday dinner with Gal Gadot and Annette Bening. Ali is currently shooting for an American crime thriller titled, 'Death On The Nile' alongside Gadot and Bening. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of the dinner.

Sharing the picture of a candlelight dinner with his 'Death On The Nile' co-stars, Ali wrote, "And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, i literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire."

He continued, "I wanna thank all my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so i ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day. They can change the world . I kid you not. My two bits. HAVE A GREAT OCTOBER . (I mean i'll stil post its just.. sounded like a nice end so oct isnt over ) bye."

Many were impressed with Ali's post. His longtime girlfriend, Richa Chadha commented, 'Amazing' on it. Filmmaker Vasan Bala wrote, "Birthday with Virginia Hill and Wonder Woman," (sic).

Earlier, Richa had shared a beautiful video with pictures of her and Ali on Instagram, and wrote a sweet birthday message as caption.

Death On The Nile is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. It also stars Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie and others.

MOST READ: Ujda Chaman Director Abhishek Pathak Claims, 'Dialogues, Situation & Everything Of Bala Is Similar'