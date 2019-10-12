Varun Dhawan Reveals Sara Ali Khan’s Fitness Formula, Shares Picture Of Her Lunch!

Bollywood celebrities work hard to maintain health and fitness but we rarely get to see the work they put in. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Sara Ali Khan's 'lunch', which took us aback. There was very little quantity of food on her plate, with one gravy dish, a small piece of bread and few slices of cucumber. Check it out.

Varun shared this picture of Sara's lunch and simply captioned it, 'Lunch'. Sara Ali Khan has been on a strict diet for a good amount of time now, and she is constantly papped hitting the gym.

Sara's dedication and transition to fitness started when she was studying her final year of university in New York. In an interview with Vogue, Sara had shared how she used to weigh 96 kgs before she transitioned from pizza to salad, and from lethargy to cardio. She started her fitness journey in New York and has maintained it till now.

In the past, Sara has also spoken about how she has PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome), a condition because of which she is predisposed to putting on excess weight. Earlier pictures of Sara show that she was indeed overweight, and the humble person that she is, sometimes pokes fun at her older self on social media.

Sara and Varun have been shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1. The film is scheduled for release next year, in 2020.

