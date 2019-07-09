Would Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga SLAP His Partner? He Says 'How Do I Explain Idiots That..'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On His Take On ‘Slapping A Partner’

While defending his own statement, the director said, "I never said one "needs" to slap. All I meant was, one needs to be fully honest in a committed relationship. And that honesty can take on a violent form."

‘Why People Are Judging Preeti & Kabir?’

He further added, "And why is only Kabir slapping his girlfriend Preeti being talked about? What about the fact that she too slaps him back? It works both ways.

How they express their love is their choice. Why are some people judging them? And judging me for the way the characters behave? My point is, in a true relationship, the emotions can get raw and violent."

Would Sandeep Resort To Violence With His Partner?

Speaking for himself, Sandeep Vanga said, "I would do anything and everything with my partner to make sure I am my real self. I would drop all defences, pull down all my guards. For me, the essence of a strong relationship is honesty."

Sandeep: I Wouldn’t Slap My Partner

"I wouldn't say I'd slap my partner. Even in the film... how do I explain to the idiots that , ‘Preeti ne pehle mari hai, phir Kabir ne maara'. It's pointless to harp on the slap."

Sandeep Vanga On Shahid’s Slap Scene

"I was trying to explain my protagonist's mind-set. How Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh feels is not exactly what I feel. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It's not mine."