Aanand L Rai On Zero Failure: I’ve Gone Silent After Every Film And Tried To Learn My Lessons

There's no denying that Aanand L Rai is one of the most creative filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. However, his last directorial venture, Zero, failed to woo audience and the film tanked at the box office miserably. In his latest interview with a leading daily, when Rai was asked how does he look back at the film failure, here's what the actor said..

"Every film is like a chapter in my life. It teaches you something. I've gone silent after every film and tried to learn my lessons. Box-office collections haven't changed the way I see my films. My process is still the same," said Aanand L Rai.

While speaking about his work, Aanand said, "Of course, the priority is to entertain people, but at the end of the day is it just about entertainment? It [the film/story] should be layered with a certain kind of [ideas of] growth and change. As a filmmaker, since you are a part of society, you are bound to do something, especially since this medium is so strong."

Aanand is currently looking forward to his upcoming production, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's release, which deals with homosexuality. Aanand said, "Mujhe lagta hai har film aapko kahin na kahin leke jaati hai. I also wanted to learn (about the issue) and entertain. When you decide to make a film, that's when you win half the battle."

On a related note, Aanand's next directorial venture is Atrangi Re, which casts Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The director emphasises that Atrangi Re is going to be anything but a 'safe' film. "It's a story I want to tell. If anyone thinks I will make a 'safe' film next (after Zero) I don't believe the word exists for any," concluded Rai.

