Aaradhya Bachchan Resumes Online Classes After Battling COVID-19; Her Cute Video Wins Hearts

Back To Books

In the video, a school-uniform clad Aaradhya is seen reciting a Hindi poem. After completing it, she is seen politely telling her teacher "Dhanyawad Miss." The netizens went all hearts over Aaradhya's viral video.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Said That She Is 'Forever Indebted' To Fans

After she and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got discharged from the hospital, the actress took to her Instagram page to express gratitude towards fans for their love and support. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too."

Abhishek Bachchan On How He Is Spending Lockdown Time With Aaradhya And Other Family Members

"The lockdown has been fine, it is what it is. You can't do anything. I think the silver lining is that you get to spend time with the family which is something in our household it hardly happens because everyone is shooting. So it was nice to spend time with them," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.

Speaking About Work

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming releases include Anurag Basu's Ludo and Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. Both the films will be premiering on digital platform. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.