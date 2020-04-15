Aayush Sharma On Living In Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse: It's Like Living in A Safari

Aayush Sharma is currently spending time with Salman Khan and family throughout the lockdown at the Panvel farmhouse. The Loveyatri is having fun spending time with wife and two kids while prepping for his future films. In an interview with ETimes, Aayush spoke about his plans during quarantine, and what will he do once it is over.

When asked how he the newborn daughter is coping with the quarantine, Aayush said, "Just having fun with nature in Panvel. We got here by probability to the farm for a weekend and now we're right here for a month, however, we're having fun with right here."

Talking about Ayat Sharma now living in a new environment with more family around, he said he is enjoying the personal time with kids and it has given him the chance to do his fatherly duties right. "She's nonetheless relatively younger however she has begun to react to individuals and associating to individuals. Luckily I've a lot of time to spend with my household owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she or he will get very fascinated by nature round. I'm simply attempting to fulfil my fatherly duties."

Salman Khan has been sharing videos from the Panvel farmhouse, with a lavish stay, the place also has a lot of animals around. When asked if he is having fun around the wildlife, he said, "There are many animals right here, cows, goats, geese and there is a lot of wildlife. In reality, we discovered a king cobra in the health club. Two days in the past there was even a leopard noticed close by. We feel like we're living in a safari."

Aayush is making use of the quarantine phase by attempting to learn guitar but says he is excited to go back to work once lockdown is over., "This one month has been like a vacation so I'd like to get again to work. Once we come again we'll simply return and begin making ready for the movie." (sic)

