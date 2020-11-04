Abhishek Bachchan On Surviving ‘Work Drying Up’ Phase: I’m Thankful I Have So Much Work Right Now

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about surviving a professional dry spell in a recent interview. He said that every actor goes through this phase, but he is full of gratitude to have survived it himself. The actor is excited about his upcoming projects.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Abhishek said, "I've four projects ahead and I will be shooting all through 2021. I guess I'm fortunate. Every actor has gone through the situation of his work drying up. I am no exception. That I've so much work on hand right now and that too, work which excites me, is just so providential. I'm thankful for this phase in my career. I'm enjoying it thoroughly."

Talking about films, Abhishek was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan. He starred alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama.

He is now gearing up for the release of his next, Ludo. Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology dark comedy crime film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film is set to premiere on Netflix, on November 12.

Abhishek will also be seen in The Big Bull, a biographical crime film on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz.

Abhishek recently celebrated 20 years of being in the Hindi film industry, having made his debut with the 2000 film Refugee. He took to his social media handles to recount his journey.

