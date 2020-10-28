Ajay Devgn Offers Abhishek Bachchan Another Film After The Big Bull?

Ajay Devgn, who is producing the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, has reportedly offered the latter another film. Although not many details are known about it, the new film will reportedly release in theatres and not on OTT platforms.

Ajay had signed Abhishek for The Big Bull last year. The film is loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his financial crimes from 1980 to 1990. Most of the film had been shot before the lockdown was announced in March.

However, once the shoot resumed post relaxation of lockdown, Abhishek tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He was hospitalized for nearly a month.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film's producer Ajay was thrilled with Abhishek's performance and sincerity, and therefore decided to offer him another film.

While The Big Bull will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, the new film will release on the big screen. The film is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It also stars Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama Manmarziyaan, starring alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from The Big Bull, he will also be seen in Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. The film is a multi-starrer featuring Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and others. It is scheduled for release during Diwali, on November 12, on Netflix.

Ajay, on the other hand, will next be seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

